Total reported incidents: 167
Arrests: 1
Tickets, 12; warnings, 20
June 26 at 12:59 a.m., 911 call at the College Hill Road apartments in Johnson, but nothing was amiss.
June 26 at 8:25 a.m., a man suspected of shoplifting from the Johnson Maplefields was issued a no-trespass notice.
June 26 at 9 a.m., a man was suspected of passing a bad check at Fisher Auto Parts in Johnson.
June 26 at 1:16 p.m., with the pandemic stymying drug take-back efforts, police picked up some old, unused medications from a Wolcott home.
June 26 at 4:06 p.m., a passerby saw a bicycle on the side of the road and called police, concerned someone might have been injured. Police think the bike fell off a vehicle’s bike rack.
June 26 at 8:32 p.m., a Wolcott property owner told police someone had pried open an exterior door. She didn’t know when it happened or if anything was missing, but she re-secured the door and asked police to check on the building from time to time.
June 27 at 4:31 a.m., a black and white Jeep Wrangler with registration tags assigned to another vehicle was seen over an embankment at Wilson and Whitaker roads in Johnson. Police had seen a man driving it earlier that night, but it was the man’s mom who showed up and insisted it be towed out.
June 27 at 10:07 a.m., a man told police he’d been walking along Maple Hill Road in Johnson the night before and an SUV going about 70 mph swerved out of its lane toward him. The man asked for stepped-up patrol of the area.
June 27 at 7:47 p.m., police checked on the mental health of a Wolcott resident, at the behest of a worried out-of-state relative.
June 27 at 9 p.m., loud music reported at the Johnson Skatepark, but all was quiet when police arrived.
June 27 at 10:08 p.m., police arrested Justin Martin, 32, of Hyde Park on an outstanding warrant for probation violation; he was held at the St. Johnsbury jail.
June 28 at 12:16 a.m., a Johnson woman apologized to police for a 911 call, saying it was her kids who dialed it by mistake, from a phone that makes only 911 calls.
June 28 at 1:36 a.m., assisted Morristown police in getting a man off a bridge on the rail trail.
June 28 at 4:03 a.m., assisted a Hyde Park couple where mental health may be an underlying issue.
June 28 at 9:11 a.m., a person who says he or she is frequently tailgated by several ATVs while driving on McKinstry Hill Road in Hyde Park claims the shenanigans are getting worse each weekend. Police posted a squad car for a spell later that day.
June 28 at 1:20 p.m., police suspect a woman assaulted a man in a Johnson trailer park, and might cite her into court at some point.
June 28 at 2:12 p.m., a woman was trying to retrieve her stuff from a home whose owner or tenant had been sent to jail.
June 28 at 3:04 p.m., told an ATV driver at a Johnson gas station he needed to wear a helmet.
June 28 at 3:07 p.m., a friend of a friend was asked to leave after an argument in Johnson.
June 28 at 3:39 p.m., a man believes his girlfriend’s ex-husband was tailgating him on Route 100 in Hyde Park.
June 28 at 10:52 p.m., no crime was committed during a fight between a two Johnsonites, but the mom and kids left for the night.
June 29 at 11:25 a.m., when she got back, the other person had allegedly destroyed the TV by pouring water all over it and cutting the cord. Police say there’s likely no crime since it is shared property.
June 29 at 1:53 p.m., assisted probation and parole officers look for a man in Johnson.
June 29 at 4:39 p.m., a man who’d been standing in the road and staring at a Hyde Park farm for 30 minutes appeared to be having a mental health crisis, police say.
June 30 at 6:12 a.m., deputies were summoned to a different part of Hyde Park for another man having a mental health crisis.
June 30 at 8:25 a.m., assisted the Vermont Department for Children and Families in checking on the well-being of a Johnson youth.
June 30 at 10:44 a.m., police received new information in the case of a Wolcott man who recently shot at a UPS truck.
June 30 at 10:52 a.m., a Huffy bike was reported stolen from a North Hyde Park home during a suspected burglary the night before.
June 30 at 12:40 p.m., two men who’d been reported missing on Cricket Hill bike trails in Hyde Park were found just as police were mobilizing.
July 1 at 7:05 a.m., some youths have reportedly been entering the Lamoille County Field Days property in Johnson and causing minor mischief.
July 1 at 7:28 a.m., the owner of a cow on Hogback Road got his bovine back without police assistance.
July 1 at 8:29 a.m., assisted a woman having a mental health crisis in Johnson.
July 1 at 2:47 p.m., advised a Johnson rental property owner how to evict someone.
July 1 at 5:31 p.m., helped a Morristown officer search a car pulled over in Hyde Park.
July 1 at 6:55 p.m., a deputy saw a suspicious rope hanging from a tree at a Johnson home. The house’s caretaker said the rope was not tied in a noose, but rather had been there for about 15 years, and was used to swing on.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
