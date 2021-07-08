Total reported incidents: 127
Arrests: 5
Civil tickets: 1
Traffic tickets: 6
Warnings: 12
June 25 at 11:35 a.m., a woman said her kids called her from New York, where they were with their dad and his family, and several kids were not buckling their seat belts.
June 25 at 12:21 p.m., police cited Brenda Wilber, 53, of Johnson, for unlawful trespass in a Johnson trailer park.
June 25 at 5:49 p.m., after responding to a reported dispute, police arrested Dakota Daigle-Arnold, 24, of Morrisville, for domestic assault.
June 25 at 10:52 p.m., a Hyde Park person reported that two males hanging out at the bottom of the driveway seemed suspicious, although the loiterers said they were just waiting for a ride. They were gone when police came to check it out.
June 26 at 3:42 p.m., police arrested Melissa C. Swan, 50, of Johnson, for misdemeanor cocaine possession, after an investigation on River Road.
June 27 at 8:57 a.m., a Johnson resident who lives on Route 15 said someone drained all the gas out of his Freightliner truck.
June 27 at 12:36 p.m., police checked in on a person who had sent suicidal messages to a family member.
June 28 at 3:28 p.m., a person said her boyfriend’s daughter and her mom took the caller’s dog. Police said that is a civil matter, not a criminal one.
June 30 at 7:26 a.m., a person called about a car that drives along Route 15 every day for the morning commute, swerving all over the place. Deputies passed on the information to all local officers.
June 30 at 7:31 a.m., a man said his teenage daughter was smoking pot with her mom and was being allowed to drive while high.
June 30 at 8:34 a.m., a lost wallet found in a mailbox was turned over to police, who reunited it with its owner.
June 30 at 9:35 a.m., a deputy posted up with blue lights for a funeral outside a Hyde Park cemetery, so the parade of cars could enter and exit safely.
June 30 at 5:14 p.m., police talked to a North Hyde Park woman who had neighbors complaining about her lead foot, and she said she would drive more cautiously.
June 30 at 5:39 p.m., a white van with boarded up windows was reportedly driving slowly along Route 100 in Hyde Park, but police didn’t see a vehicle matching that description.
June 30 at 9:54 p.m., Anna C. Willis, 25, of Johnson, was cited for disorderly conduct, after police responded to an incident on School Street.
July 1 at 6:55 a.m., a deputy patrolled Town Hill Road in Wolcott for an hour, observing 32 vehicles, none of which were egregiously violating any rules of the road.
July 1 at 7:56 a.m., police arrested a juvenile for excessive speed on Route 15.
July 1 at 11:14 a.m., a Johnson resident said he gave bank information to someone he now thinks is a scam artist impersonating law enforcement soliciting donations. He was advised to report it to the attorney general’s office.
July 1 at 12:28 p.m., deputy Chris Tetreault brought his four-legged K-9 companion Kubo to a summer camp at Wolcott Elementary School to show off the dog’s skills.
July 1 at 2:12 p.m., two kayakers were stranded on the rocks in the middle of the Lamoille River near Hogback Road. Rescuers responded and the kayakers were able to wade ashore.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
