Total reported incidents: 141
Arrests: 3
Traffic tickets: 11
Warnings: 24
June 24 at 5:42 p.m., a 4-year old girl was reported missing after she walked away from her Johnson home but was soon found safe and sitting in a pick-up truck in the driveway.
June 24 at 7:44 p.m., someone reported an all-terrain vehicle rollover on McKinstry Hill Road in Hyde Park, but it was gone when police arrived.
June 25 at 6:21 p.m., a Johnson resident reported a friend’s dog was hit by a vehicle on Codding Hollow Road. No information was given on how the animal fared.
June 25 at 11 p.m., a deputy walked the beat around the Johnson Skatepark.
June 26 at 2:34 p.m., a Johnson resident expressed concerns about the guests his Railroad Street neighbors were having over.
June 27 at 10:34 a.m., the sheriff’s department helped a Johnson business identify an unknown substance, suspected to be drugs.
June 27 at 2:28 p.m., deputies served an extended relief from abuse order to a Wolcott resident.
June 27 at 7:01 p.m., following a traffic stop on Route 100, Kelsi L. Sharron, 29, of Hyde Park, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
June 27 at 7:20 p.m., deputies checked on the well-being of a Wolcott resident who was alive and well.
June 27 at 7:47 p.m., people were yelling at each other on the Railroad Street bridge in Johnson.
June 27 at 8:01 p.m., dogs had reportedly been harassing walkers in Hyde Park’s Centerville neighborhood.
June 27 at 9:11 p.m., a man with a machete had reportedly been involved in an argument at the Johnson library.
June 27 at 11:41 p.m., a Hyde Park resident said a television and Xbox had been stolen.
June 28 at 7:14 a.m., deputies replied to a verbal domestic situation at Northern Vermont University.
June 28 at 7:46 a.m., morning arguers were loudly getting into it on Railroad Street.
June 28 at 8:32 a.m., deputies assisted Stowe police looking for a stolen car in Hyde Park.
June 28 at 2:21 p.m., someone reported hearing gunshots in North Hyde Park village.
June 28 at 3:41 p.m., deputies investigated a possible lewd act committed in Johnson.
June 28 at 8:09 p.m., a person was allegedly camping on School Street in Johnson.
June 28 at 9:27 p.m., people got into an argument about a couple of motorcycles in North Hyde Park.
June 29 at 9:25 a.m., a person was given a no-trespass order forbidding them from being at the Johnson Maplefields.
June 29 at 9:38 a.m., deputies talked with a parent about issues they were having with their teenager.
June 29 at 2:19 p.m., staff at Johnson’s Sterling Market reported a case of shoplifting.
June 29 at 7:38 p.m., following an altercation at a Wolcott home, deputies arrested Lucas Fitzgerald, 29, of Westford, for unlawful trespass.
June 29 at 10:34 p.m., an ex-boyfriend smashed someone’s bong at a Johnson convenience store.
June 30 at 9:01 a.m., Jade McAllister, 34, of Eden, was arrested for driving under the influence, after crashing into a telephone pole on Route 100 in Hyde Park.
June 30 at 9:08 a.m., no one was injured in a two-car crash near the intersection of Collins Hill Road and Route 15 in Johnson.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
