Total reported incidents: 108
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets: 5
Warnings: 5
Directed patrols: 12
Special overtime/transport calls: 15
Fingerprints: 20
June 23 at 5:49 a.m., deputies responded to a false alarm on Railroad Street in Johnson.
June 23 at 7:26 a.m., no one was injured following a fender bender in a Railroad Street parking lot.
June 23 at 8:57 a.m., police investigated a reported theft on St. John’s Street in Johnson.
June 23 at 6:24 p.m., a Hyde Park woman reported being duped by an online scammer.
June 24 at 11:11 a.m., suspicious-looking folks were reported hanging out in the parking lot at the Johnson Dollar General.
June 24 at 11:48 a.m., deputies are investigating the theft of catalytic converters from a place on Simmons Road in Wolcott.
June 24 at 5:02 p.m., deputies investigated a reported case of fraud in Johnson.
June 25 at 8:57 a.m., a Wolcott resident complained that their vehicle was unlawfully re-possessed.
June 25 at 1:05 p.m., two housesitters accidentally tripped a security alarm on Emery Hill Road in Johnson.
June 25 at 4:19 p.m., Deborah C. French, 58, of Johnson, was arrested on an active warrant on St. John’s Road.
June 26 at 10:03 a.m., Johnson residents were going around in circles in a dispute over tires.
June 26 at 12:09 p.m., a deputy helped a driver who lost a front tire on Clay Hill in Johnson.
June 27 at 1:27 a.m., a vehicle was reported speeding up and down Hoag Road in Johnson but was gone when police came to check it out.
June 27 at 5:07 a.m., a Hyde Park resident said someone damaged their property while turning around in the driveway and left without owning up to it.
June 27 at 6:26 a.m., a 16-year-old was issued a criminal citation for excessive speed on Route 100 in North Hyde Park.
June 27 at 2:49 p.m., a different juvenile was allegedly blowing doughnuts on Wilson Road in Hyde Park.
June 28 at 4:12 a.m., in Johnson, a Cooper Hill resident asked for stepped up patrols as a check on reckless drivers.
June 28 at 10:13 a.m., someone dumped a tire on a person’s property on Richard Woolcutt Road.
June 28 at 1:52 p.m., no one was injured in a minor crash on Route 15 in Hyde Park.
June 28 at 3:08 p.m., a deputy gave a person with dementia a ride home.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
