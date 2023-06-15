Total reported incidents: 140
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets: 7
Warnings: 27
Traffic stops: 41
Directed patrols: 8
Fingerprint services: 22
Special overtime/transport calls: 15
June 2 at 11:26 a.m., deputies assisted Morristown police with a tenant issue.
June 2 at 12:35 p.m., deputies responded to Laraway School to deal with an unruly juvenile.
June 2 at 3:42 p.m., someone reported a person in distress walking alongside Route 100 in North Hyde Park.
June 2 at 5 p.m., a Johnson man passed out from too much alcohol, requiring medical attention.
June 2 at 10:55 p.m., deputies tried to serve a temporary restraining order in Hyde Park.
June 3 at 2:01 p.m., someone reported hearing gunshots on Silver Ridge Road.
June 3 at 9:16 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle with a loud exhaust was reported speeding along Sinclair Road in Johnson.
June 4 at 12:24 a.m., a deputy gave a Hyde Park resident a courtesy ride to Copley Hospital.
June 4 at 8:50 a.m., a Johnson resident reported being abused.
June 4 at 10:47 a.m., a Wolcott resident calling for help with a crisis was taken to Copley to meet with a crisis team.
June 4 at 12:01 p.m., a resident of Elmore Pond Road reported having a registration plate stolen from their truck.
June 4 at 4:32 p.m., a Johnson resident complained about loud music on Wilson Road.
June 4 at 5:34 p.m., police asked a person loitering at the Johnson Maplefields to vacate the premises.
June 5 at 6:20 a.m., deputies removed a large amount of scrap metal from the middle of Plot Road in Johnson.
June 5 at 12:50 p.m., a deputy saddled up and moved some horses from the middle of Route 100 in Hyde Park.
June 5 at 8:13 p.m., in Johnson, a Collins Hill Road resident complained about fireworks being set off.
June 6 at 6:14 a.m., Dave Manning, 34, of Hardwick, was arrested for excessive speed, after being pulled over on Route 15 in Wolcott. Police say Manning was doing more than 85 in a 50-mph zone.
June 6 at 9:32 a.m., a deputy asked a person who abandoned their car in a private parking lot in Johnson village to move it.
June 6 at 10:14 p.m., deputies assisted a woman with dementia who had wandered away from home.
June 7 at 7:36 p.m., a deputy looked into suspicious activity on Hines Road in Wolcott.
June 7 at 9:48 p.m., a man and his kid checked out fine after deputies were asked to check on them.
June 8 at 10:56 a.m., a Johnson resident reported having some property stolen. Police are investigating.
June 8 at 10:30 a.m., two ex-business partners were in a dispute that required police mediation.
June 8 at 11:44 a.m., a deputy provided blue lights on the side of Route 15 in Johnson while a person changed their tire.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
