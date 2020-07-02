Total reported incidents, including fingerprints: 135
Arrests: 4
Tickets, 11; warnings, 11
June 19 at 7:44 a.m., police were asked to check on the well-being of a Wolcott resident on behalf of a work colleague.
June 19 at 12:45 p.m., people were reportedly harassing loons on Green River Reservoir and cutting down trees in Zack Woods.
June 19 at 3:37 p.m., a vehicle was removed from the middle of Rocky Road in Johnson, after a complaint to police.
June 19 at 5:36 p.m., police refereed a landlord/tenant dispute in Hyde Park village.
June 19 at 6:22 p.m., police arrested Philip Teale, 65, of Wolcott after he allegedly shot at a UPS truck on School Street. Teale pleaded not guilty to a lesser simple assault charge after it was determined he was wielding a pellet gun, according to the county prosecutor.
June 19 at 10:18 p.m., family came through for a Johnson woman who was having a hard time with her baby.
June 19 at 10:48 p.m., a Johnson man asked police to remove his girlfriend from his home. Police brought the woman to her mom’s house.
June 20 at 8:48 a.m., a deputy saw a bassinette in a Wolcott road pull-off, but didn’t report seeing a baby.
June 20 at 6:23 p.m., a man was reportedly pooping in the Johnson Skate Park.
June 20 at 8:50 p.m., assisted a Johnson woman who said her email had been hacked.
June 21 at 12:10 a.m., helped Vermont State Police investigate a burglary at the Eden Mini-Mart.
June 21 at 8:14 p.m., Vermont State Police asked for help with a fight in Belvidere involving a gun and knife, but the deputy was called off en route by the trooper, who said he had things under control.
June 21 at 8:17 p.m., a reported domestic dispute in Hyde Park resulted in a man, Mikell F. Parizo, 34, turning himself over to police four days later. Police cited Parizo into court on suspicion of second degree aggravated domestic assault and interfering with access to emergency services. Parizo posted $7,500 bail.
June 22 at 4:29 a.m., police cited Braden F. Edwards, 29, of Morrisville with excessive speeding after pulling him over on Route 100 in Hyde Park. A deputy clocked Edwards and another driver going 82 in a 50-mph zone and gave chase, eventually turning on the cruiser’s blue lights to make Edwards pull over. The other driver got away.
June 22 at 8:21 a.m., police took Robert Brown, 48, of Johnson into custody on an arrest warrant. Brown had allegedly violated probation.
June 22 at 9:11 a.m., police responded to a Hyde Park home on Webster Road for the untimely death of Joseph Chalue, 80. Police said Chalue died of natural causes.
June 22 at 1:32 p.m., assisted Morristown police with a DUI arrest.
June 22 at 7:26 p.m., responded to Katy Winn trailer park in Johnson for reports of an aggressive dog running loose, but were unable to find the animal.
June 24 at 12:51 a.m., responded to a Railroad Street address after someone from there called 911 and hung up. Two people were arguing when police arrived, and agreed to separate for the night.
June 24 at 9:25 a.m., investigating possible home improvement fraud in Johnson.
June 24 at 8:49 p.m., a mom and daughter walking along Main Street in Johnson were feeling threatened by a group of older teens threatening to beat the women up. They had scattered by the time police rolled up.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
