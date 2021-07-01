Arrests: 5
Total reported incidents: 171
Traffic tickets: 17
Warnings: 17
June 18 at 12:24 a.m., a black Android phone found in Hyde Park was turned over to police.
June 18 at 11:48 a.m., police cited William T. Cole, 34, of Johnson, into court for unlawful trespass at the Johnson Maplefields.
June 18 at 10:01 a.m., no one was injured in a vehicle crash on Creamery Street in Johnson.
June 18 at 11:48 a.m., a deputy patrolled Elmore Pond Road for 90 minutes, noting about 20 cars in that time and pulling five of them over for speeding.
June 18 at 3:40 p.m., a round hay bale was seen on the side of the road near the Route 100/100C intersection in Hyde Park. The farmer up the road said he’d pick it up on his way back to the farm.
June 19 at 8:47 a.m., a car crashed into some trees on the side of Collins Hill Road in Johnson. The driver said she was only going 30 mph and swerved to miss a deer. She was wearing her seatbelt and wasn’t hurt.
June 19 at 9:30 a.m., police pulled over a car for traveling at least 30 mph faster than the 50-mph limit on the Route 15 portion in Johnson known as Willow Crossing, and cited the driver, Caitlin A. Bernardini, 26, of Morgan, for excessive speed.
June 19 at 9:54 a.m., just minutes later, on the same stretch of road, the same deputy cited a different driver — Matthew C. Osgood, 36, of Derby — for the same offense.
June 19 at 11:04 a.m., the same deputy cited a third driver, Brock Carriere, 44, of Johnson, also for excessive speed, also on Willow Crossing.
June 19 at 5:45 p.m., a Hyde Park man says a teenager keeps driving by his house, yelling obscenities and honking his horn at all hours of the day, apparently upset about unrequited affection, police reported.
June 20 at 7:54 a.m., a person camping in Zack Woods said her campsite was vandalized and several items were stolen: two hammocks, two machetes, a gutting knife and a combat knife, an axe, a camp shovel, an camp stove, a knife sharpener and several propane tanks. A black ATV and a blue side-by-side ATV were seen in the area, campsite neighbors said.
June 20 at 10:26 a.m., police cited George Bradley, 56, of Morrisville, for driving under the influence on Route 100 in Hyde Park. Bradley refused to submit to a sobriety test.
June 21 at 7:49 a.m., management at the Johnson Jolley said a woman who tried to steal some things from the convenience store returned the items after being confronted and then left the store.
June 21 at 8:23 a.m., a reportedly uninspected van has frequently been too loud, at various times of the night, for residents of the Katy Win mobile home park in Johnson.
June 21 at 9:33 a.m., a man said he has been accosted twice in the past couple of months, by two different people, while walking along Railroad Street in Johnson.
June 21 at 11:09 a.m., police patrolled Clay Hill in Johnson for a half hour and didn’t see any scofflaws.
June 21 at 11:19 a.m., a person seen stumbling along Route 100 didn’t appear to be in distress or impaired, and declined any assistance.
June 21 at 1:27 p.m., a driver didn’t notice her front license plate had been stolen until she received an E-ZPass charge from a Massachusetts toll road.
June 21 at 1:40 p.m., a Trombley Hill resident said someone was shooting close to her home. Police were unable to find the suspect or the vehicle described.
June 21 at 3:44 p.m., close call in Wolcott, as a tractor trailer truck crossed the center line on Route 15 near East Hill, side-swiping another driver’s mirror, and smashing both windows. No one was injured, but the truck driver was deemed at fault.
June 21 at 5:59 p.m., in Johnson, a St. John’s Street resident said a Railroad Street resident was heckling and harassing her. Police told the heckler to go home.
June 21 at 7:23 p.m., a landlord and tenant in Johnson got into an argument over a trailer.
June 21 at 7:37 p.m., a Johnson man said his ex was following him around.
June 22 at 10:42 a.m., the public safety department at Northern Vermont University said cars were tearing up the lawn.
June 22 at 3:36 p.m., a family dispute in Johnson was resolved when one of the people went for a walk to cool off.
June 22 at 7:06 pm., police dog Kubo was requested in Stowe, to help police there sniff a car for narcotics, which he did smell, leading to a search.
June 23 at 6:39 a.m., a driver involved in a single-car crash on Route 100C said he took his eyes off the road for a second. He was not hurt and was not charged with any violations.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
