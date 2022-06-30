Total reported incidents: 116
Arrests: 5
Traffic tickets: 16
Warnings: 17
Aaron J. Lambert, 44, of Johnson, was arrested for violating conditions of release, following a May 17 incident on Plot Road in Johnson.
June 17 at 1:16 p.m., a complaint came in about a person who was squatting at a place on East Hill in Wolcott.
June 17 at 2:21 p.m., Wolcott neighbors were having a dispute.
June 17 at 8:05 p.m., a Johnson resident reported possible stolen identity scam.
June 18 at 12:53 a.m., deputies assisted Hardwick police in bringing a Wolcott resident back home.
June 18 at 11:22 a.m., a person was allegedly parked in a handicap spot at Johnson’s Sterling Market without the corresponding plate or placard.
June 18 at 1:08 p.m., police received a tip that someone was selling drugs on West Highland Drive in Johnson, near the skatepark.
June 18 at 6:30 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Railroad Street in Johnson.
June 18 at 10:32 p.m., a driver lost control of her vehicle on Center Road in Hyde Park, but was not injured in the ensuing crash.
June 18 at 11:56 p.m., deputies were able to revive an unresponsive male on North Wolcott Road, and Hardwick Rescue transported him to Copley.
June 19 at 1:25 p.m., someone turned in a laptop found in Zack Woods in Hyde Park.
June 19 at 9:24 p.m., there was some yelling coming from West Main Street in Hyde Park village.
June 20 at 6:25 a.m., an electrical line came down on Garfield Road.
June 20 at 6:58 p.m., deputies assisted Johnson Fire Department with a blaze on Route 100C.
June 20 at 5:29 p.m., minor injuries resulted from a crash at the intersection of Route 15 and Centerville Road in Hyde Park.
June 20 at 6:59 p.m., a North Hyde Park resident said someone walked onto his porch and was looking at his bikes.
June 20 at 7:45 p.m., a vehicle abandoned on Town Hill Road in Wolcott was towed away.
June 21 at 4:23 p.m., someone reported seeing a man in a brown pickup truck smoking crack in the parking lot of Dollar General in Johnson. The truck was not there when deputies arrived.
June 22 at 4:53 a.m., Alan Dion II, 39, of Irasburg, was arrested for excessive speed after allegedly going 71 in a 40-mph zone on the North Wolcott Road.
June 22 at 7:17 a.m., a tree fell down on Route 15 in Johnson village, and state road crews were summoned to remove it.
June 22 at 9:01 a.m., deputies helped a Johnson man going through a crisis.
June 22 at 9:13 a.m., gunfire was reported in Johnson village, but it was actually a car backfiring.
June 22 at 9:33 a.m., a case of road rage was reported in Wolcott.
June 22 at 9:46 a.m., deputies served a temporary restraining order on a Hyde Park resident.
June 22 at 2:50 p.m., after a crash on Ben Ober Hill Road in Johnson, both Seth A. Demo, 41, of Hyde Park, and Aaron J. Lambert, 44, of Johnson, were arrested for driving after criminal license suspension.
June 22 at 4:02 p.m., unwanted customers caught stealing stuff from the Johnson Jolley were given no-trespass orders.
June 22 at 8:43 p.m., a child reportedly got into someone else’s medication in Johnson.
June 22 at 9:08 p.m., Joshua Wheelock, 32, of Johnson, was arrested for excessive speed, after getting pulled over on Route 100 going 86 mph.
June 22 at 9:55 p.m., deputies assisted a driver who had come in contact with a raccoon on Route 15 in Hyde Park.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
