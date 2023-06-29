Total reported incidents: 132
Arrests: 2
Traffic stops: 25
Fingerprint services: 35
Special overtime calls: 16
June 16 at 2:28 a.m., a deputy mediated a dispute among Wolcott neighbors on Garfield Road.
June 16 at 8:45 a.m., a deputy accompanied a landlord to a unit so they could change the locks to keep someone out.
June 16 at 6:53 p.m., a Hyde Park resident asked for help dealing with a trespasser.
June 17 at 1:33 a.m., a deputy and a Morristown cop kept the peace while someone retrieved personal property from a home on Park Street in Johnson.
June 17 at 7:22 a.m., police checked on a sleepy person in a truck pulled over on Route 15.
June 17 at 12:40 p.m., in Johnson, a Wilson Road resident complained about loud music.
June 17 at 4:28 p.m., a person on Collins Hill Road in Johnson was issued a temporary restraining order.
June 17 at 5:43 p.m., a Hyde Park resident reported getting scammed by a Instacart impersonator.
June 18 at 11:21 a.m., a doe was DOA after being hit by a car on Route 100 in Hyde Park.
June 18 at 2:51 p.m., a deputy mediated a property dispute on Wilson Road in Johnson.
June 18 at 5:04 p.m., Elizabeth Immich, 33, of Barre City, was arrested for driving after criminal license suspension, following a traffic stop on Route 12 in Elmore.
June 18 at 6:03 p.m., a Johnson resident required assistance while experiencing a mental health episode.
June 19 at 12:18 p.m., Jesse Miller, 33, of Johnson, was arrested for violating an abuse prevention order.
June 19 at 6:23 p.m., police helped to get a lost debit card back to its owner.
June 19 at 7:05 p.m., deputies were summoned to defuse a dispute at the River Valley Store on Route 100C.
June 20 at 2:46 p.m., no one was injured in a crash near the River Valley Store.
June 20 at 5:09 p.m., a Johnson resident was served a no-trespassing order.
June 21 at 10:11 a.m., deputies were summoned to step up patrols of Elmore Pond Road in Wolcott, where they were getting increased complaints about speeding.
June 22 at 4:30 p.m., deputies and state trooper responded to Hogback Road in Johnson for a reported roadside disturbance, but everyone had left before police arrived.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
