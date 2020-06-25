Total reported incidents: 131
Tickets, 17; warnings, 20
June 12 at 7:49 a.m., a North Wolcott man reported his truck was stolen overnight. It was found later that morning with no apparent damage. Police ask anyone who saw anything suspicious to call 888-3502.
June 12 at 1:24 p.m., police checked on a Hyde Park woman who hadn’t been seen or heard from in two weeks by her mental health provider, and found the woman apparently happy and well.
June 12 at 2:34 p.m., a Hyde Park woman found nude photos on her granddaughter’s computer. The Department for Children and Families was notified and the case is being investigated.
June 12 at 2:43 p.m., police issued a no-stalking order to a resident of the Mountain View trailer park in Johnson.
June 12 at 3:31 p.m., a Johnson resident said three windows were smashed in a car parked on River Road. Police are investigating.
June 12 at 5:23, police delivered dinner and games to a Jeffersonville family on behalf of the Lamoille Restorative Center.
June 12 at 6:03 p.m., police helped a Johnson man file a protective order against his ex, who was allegedly harassing him.
June 12 at 6:31 p.m., police assisted another Johnson resident with a civil dispute involving the significant other.
June 12 at 10:35 p.m., Johnson village residents had a dispute over a purportedly missing dog.
June 12 at 10:43 p.m., a woman reported losing her red wallet at the Johnson Maplefields.
June 13 at 12:04 a.m., a Johnson resident heard eight to 10 gunshots in the Railroad Street area. Neighbors said they didn’t hear guns, but someone had been lighting off fireworks in the area.
June 13 at 2:28 a.m., a Johnson man said two people tried to run him over on his front lawn, on Railroad Street. Police checked the lawn and didn’t see any indication it had been driven on.
June 13 at 9:54 a.m., provided traffic control for the Lamoille Union High School graduation.
June 13 at 11:07 a.m., driver headed west from Hardwick to Wolcott said a white Toyota Tacoma had been tailgating, then passed, and then brake-checked all the way to Morrisville.
June 13 at 5:03 p.m., teenagers were reported drinking alcohol by the Dog’s Head fishing access in Johnson, but police said No kids were seen drinking.
June 14 at 11:39 p.m., a person staying at a house on Route 100C in Johnson said his wallet was stolen from his pants pocket while he was sleeping.
June 14 at 12:50 p.m., a man reported either sleeping or passed out behind the wheel of a car on College Hill Road in Johnson told police he was sleeping in his car because he just needed to get away from home for a while and had been working a lot. Police found nothing suspicious.
June 14 at 3:04 p.m., police passed on information to the attorney general’s office about an Airbnb in Wolcott housing renters from a Massachusetts county not on the quarantine-exempt list.
June 16 at 8:51 p.m., single-car crash on Route 15; no damage to vehicle or driver.
June 16 at 10:18 p.m., a Johnson woman said she was having an argument with her boyfriend, and was leaving for the night.
June 17 at 9:27 p.m., a Hyde Park woman wanted to report a possible fraud case; police suggested she report it to her bank.
June 18 at 10:07 a.m., a different Hyde Park woman noticed several strange transactions charged to her credit card.
June 18 at 3 p.m., assisted a Johnson resident with a stalking order against another Johnsonite.
June 18 at 7:25 p.m., a woman was allegedly taking photos in a Johnson mobile home park, against court orders not to be near one of the park residents.
June 18 at 8:40 p.m., drivers on Hogback Road in Johnson got into a dispute after one of them stopped to let some raccoons cross the road.
June 18 at 9:01 p.m., responded to a Battle Row address after several 911 calls were placed from there. The person at the address said they were inadvertent pocket dials.
June 18 at 9:27 p.m., later on Battle Row, a deputy saw an ATV traveling at high speed without its lights on, and wasn’t to be found again that night.
June 18 at 9:42 p.m., a Railroad Street resident said a cop had come into her house earlier in the day without a warrant, and she’s fed up with them doing that. Police checked their records and didn’t see any warrants being served there recently, or any deputies logging time on Railroad Street that day.
June 18 at 11:12 p.m., a woman told police she was upset with a man who had been paying attention to another female at a bonfire.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
