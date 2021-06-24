Total reported incidents: 132
Civil tickets: 1
Traffic tickets: 5
Warnings: 6
June 11 at 9:23 a.m., a deputy responded to a home on Route 15 in Wolcott and cited Ryan Whipple, 30, of Wolcott, for domestic assault.
June 11 at 11:46 a.m., a real estate agent showing a property in Johnson reported animals had dragged trash from the neighboring property onto the yard of the place she was trying to sell.
June 11 at 11:53 a.m., a Wolcott resident on Town Hill Road said his mailbox was smashed and he thinks he knows who did it. Police are investigating.
June 11 at 1:46 p.m., landscapers doing work on East Hill Road in Wolcott were parked in the road, a complainant said. The crew told police they would try to move their truck and trailer further off the road.
June 11 at 8:14 p.m., four flower boxes were reported stolen from Power House covered bridge on School Street in Johnson.
June 12 at 11:47 a.m., police responded to a home on Route 100 in Hyde Park, where a 911 call had been placed. The owner said she didn’t call, but she was having a yard sale and one of the customers may have pocket dialed.
June 12 at 8:08 p.m., someone spotted a vehicle on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail in Hyde Park, headed toward Morrisville, but it was gone before police could spot it.
June 12 at 9:04 p.m., a woman was seen by a passerby staggering in and out of the roadway on Lower Main Street in Johnson.
June 12 at 9:09 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Independence Drive in Wolcott, but all was well. It was a permitted blaze.
June 13 at 12:14 a.m., police responded to Route 15 in Hyde Park, where a car crashed and rolled over. The driver, Russell Myers, 31, of Johnson, was arrested for driving under the influence. Police say Myers registered a 0.188 percent blood alcohol concentration.
June 13 at 11:46 a.m., a deputy assisted the Department for Children and Families in checking on some kids in Johnson.
June 14 at 7:59 a.m., police arrested Aaron J. Lambert, 43, of Johnson, on Railroad Street. Police say Lambert was wanted as a fugitive from justice.
June 14 at 6:50 p.m., someone borrowed a wood splitter that was subsequently borrowed by someone else who exchanged it for his dead grandfather’s boat. Police didn’t get involved, saying it’s a case for the civil docket.
June 15 at 8:28 a.m., a person in Johnson reported having her methadone stolen. The person she suspects is currently in jail in Massachusetts.
June 15 at 12:06 p.m., a Hyde Park resident reported a fraudulent purchase, noting they were able to detect it and void the transaction.
June 15 at 1:27 p.m., a juvenile had questions about whether or not he had to go home with his dad. Police said yes, he did have to go home with his dad.
June 16 at 8:23 a.m., screaming and punching of things in an apartment on Clay Hill Road in Johnson had ceased by the time police arrived.
June 16 at 9:08 a.m., a person claimed they had been given proper notice to enter a rental unit in Hyde Park but discovered the landlord had changed the locks and denied the person entry.
June 16 at 11:58 a.m., a tenant in a Wolcott apartment building found a set of keys in the backyard and turned them over to police.
June 16 at 5 p.m., a woman walking her service dog on the Rail Trail in Hyde Park said a pair of friendly off-leash dogs wanted to play with her pooch, but that was distracting her service dog from servicing her. Police spoke to the other dog owner and said he needed to keep his dogs on a leash, despite their penchant for play.
June 17 at 9:44 a.m., a person unearthed some bones while using an excavator on Town Hill Road in Wolcott and wanted police to check them out. Police determined they were from an animal, not a human.
June 17 at 1:04 p.m., a man calling from Texas said he had been trying to get a hold of his mom and was tracking her phone through the iPhone tracking app, which said she was in Johnson. But police were unable to contact the mother.
June 17 at 2:24 p.m., a deputy cruised around North Wolcott Road for speed enforcement, and everyone was obeying the rules of the road while he was there.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
