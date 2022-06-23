Total reported incidents: 113
Arrests: 6
Tickets: 7
Warnings: 16
Brandon W. Tallman, 24, of Elmore, was arrested for reckless endangerment, following the investigation of a March 25 incident on East Hill Road in Wolcott.
Devin A. Barcomb, 33, of Hyde Park, was arrested for cruelty to children, after a June 3 incident in Hyde Park.
Nathan Cyko, 35, of Jeffersonville, was arrested for aggravated assault, following a June 4 incident in Johnson village.
Logan Earle, 19, of Wolcott, was arrested for excessive speed and negligent operation, following a June 5 motor vehicle complaint on Route 100C in Johnson.
June 10 at 2:26 p.m., an argument was reported in the Johnson Maplefields parking lot, but the arguers had dispersed when police arrived.
June 10 at 3:09 p.m., a deputy assisted a parent with some issues the parent was having with their teen.
June 10 at 7:51 p.m., a deputy arbitrated a landlord/tenant dispute in Hyde Park, one which involved a 911 hang-up.
June 10 at 10:18 p.m., “the band was playing very well, but also playing well past the noise ordinance” read the deputy’s notes who had to tell a band to finish its set at Moog’s Joint in Johnson, after a noise complaint.
June 10 at 11:09 p.m., a man walking along Route 15 in Hyde Park was given a courtesy ride home in a police cruiser.
June 11 at 1:51 p.m., a Johnson homeowner said ATVs have been speeding by his Clay Hill home.
June 11 at 2:20 p.m., a deputy played crossing guard for three baby raccoons on Route 15 in Hyde Park.
June 11 at 6:26 p.m., a Johnson resident asked for, and received, help getting into her home.
June 11 at 6:51 p.m., Deija Burbank, 31, of Morrisville, was arrested for driving excessively fast, after being pulled over on Route 100 in Hyde Park.
June 12 at 4:40 a.m., deputies responded to a report of early morning gunfire on Mine Road in Johnson.
June 13 at 1:21 p.m., Laraway School staff sought help with a juvenile issue.
June 14 at 7:22 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a suicidal person.
June 14 at 6:59 p.m., police investigated a possible drug deal on Route 15 in Johnson, but the people of interest were nowhere to be found.
June 15 at 11:53 a.m., someone in Johnson was allegedly trying to sell an EBT card for cash.
June 16 at 4:31 a.m., a deputy patrolled North Wolcott Road in response to reports of early morning speeders.
June 16 at 7:44 a.m., a Wolcott resident was concerned about large trucks traveling on Gulf Road.
June 16 at 5:17 p.m., deputies assisted the Department for Children and Families in Hyde Park.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.