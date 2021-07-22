Total reported incidents: 95
Arrests: 1
Tickets: 0
Warnings: 3
July 9 at 2:36 p.m., a juvenile driving too fast for road conditions crashed on the side of Wilson Road in Johnson. No one was injured, but the car had to be towed away.
July 9 at 2:47 p.m., a deputy watching traffic in Johnson village was approached by a man who said his buddy fell off his bike and may have broken his hip. The deputy called for Northern EMS to respond.
July 9 at 2:48 p.m., a car near the area of Ben Ober and Mine roads in Johnson caught fire after an electrical system failure but was able to be put out with minimal damage. The car’s occupants said they stopped to open the hood, saw flames and tossed dirt on the engine to put it out. A tow truck was summoned.
July 10 at 9:09 a.m., an anonymous caller reported an erratic driver on Centerville Road in Hyde Park but didn’t have enough information to help assure a timely response.
July 10 at 9:47 a.m., the recently installed racial equity banner flying above Pearl Street was reported stolen, but police discovered it had been taken down by town employees because it was ripping.
July 10 at 10:14 a.m., the owner of Johnson’s Mountain View trailer park wanted police to remove an unwanted person from the park, but police said the person was a guest of a tenant, who would have to be evicted to be removed.
July 10 at 1:54 p.m., a North Wolcott Road resident said a gray Mini Cooper with yellow detailing travels at a high rate of speed by his home every weekend and asked for deputies to step up patrols.
July 10 at 2:43 p.m., police stopped a driver — Shaune Miller, 42, of Wolcott — on Route 15 because Miller was suspected of driving after criminal license suspension. He was cited him into court for the alleged offense.
July 10 at 2:52 p.m., a Johnson resident said she was being harassed by her boyfriend.
July 11 at 11:21 a.m., a sinkhole on Church Street in Hyde Park was getting bigger, so a deputy placed two traffic barrels over the hazard and called the Manosh Corp. to look at it.
July 14 at 8:10 a.m., a Johnson village resident accused a neighbor of stealing flowers, and police issued a trespass letter to one of the residents, hoping to resolve the dispute.
July 14 at 7:56 p.m., a deputy saw a person removing items after hours from the Dumpster outside the ReSource store in Hyde Park and told the manager, who said the person had permission to take the things.
July 15 at 3:23 a.m., someone or something knocked over the radar speed limit sign on Lower Main Street in Johnson.
July 15 at 3:50 p.m., a Johnson resident said they’ve been hearing gunshots around midnight throughout the summer and saw a bunch of cars take off when they went outside to check it out. Deputies were asked to provide more patrols of the area during those late-night hours.
July 15 at 6:17 p.m., a Wolcott resident also asked for stepped-up patrols after frequently seeing a modified and very loud white Subaru driving recklessly and in excess of 70 mph along Town Hill Road area.
July 15 at 8:57 p.m., ATVs were seen on Route 15 in Johnson, despite the machines being forbidden from driving on state highways. A rider told deputies they were coming from the Jolley convenience store and were looking for a trail to Eden.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
