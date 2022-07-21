Total reported incidents: 119
Arrests: 3
Civil tickets: 1
Traffic tickets: 24
Warnings: 27
July 8 at 2:27 a.m., deputies and Morristown cops wrangled a cow out of the middle of Brook Road in Hyde Park.
July 8 at 4:23 a.m., dispatch received yet another call from a person who deputies say frequently drunk-dials 911 and reports crimes that did not occur.
July 8 at 6:05 a.m., a driver reported getting in an accident in Johnson and the other driver didn’t stick around.
July 8 at 12:43 p.m., deputies checked Route 100 for a stolen vehicle headed south from Newport, before learning the alleged thief crashed into a house in Lowell.
July 8 at 3:03 p.m., a woman was reported trespassing at the Johnson Maplefields, and might soon be arrested.
July 8 at 4:22 p.m., deputies helped fire departments with traffic control after a vehicle caught fire on Route 15.
July 8 at 4:31 p.m., a Johnson resident said someone sprayed shaving cream on his dogs and one of them got sick.
July 8 at 5:15 p.m., a person said her ex-boyfriend’s sister flipped her off and almost ran her off the road.
July 8 at 5:55 p.m., a Wolcott resident received an $800 ticket for dumping trash on the side of Cross Road. That’s substantially more than it would have cost to bring the rubbish to the dump.
July 9 at 7:39 a.m., a large amount of fishing equipment was reportedly stolen from a vehicle on Collins Hill Road in Johnson.
July 9 at 8:01 a.m., elsewhere in Johnson, a vehicle was reported stolen from Longmore Hill.
July 9 at 9:14 a.m., an elderly man was walking in the road on Tenney Hill in Hyde Park, until a good Samaritan gave him a ride home.
July 9 at 10:47 a.m., a Johnson resident reported having a catalytic converter stolen sometime in the previous two weeks.
July 10 at 4:18 a.m., a person waited for a friend outside the wrong house in the Lamoille View neighborhood in Johnson, until a deputy guided him along.
July 11 at 6:21 a.m., whether ending a long night or starting early, an intoxicated man was helped home.
July 11 at 9:38 a.m., someone reported a person with a gun was walking on the Long Trail.
July 11 at 10:43 a.m., deputies responded to North Wolcott Road, where a person was burning without a permit.
July 11 at 10 p.m., deputies assisted with a dispute in North Hyde Park where one of the disputers was reputed to be intoxicated.
July 12 at 11:24 a.m., Sherilynn Cote, 40 of Stowe, was arrested on an in-state warrant.
July 12 at 3:12 p.m., another catalytic converter was reported stolen, this time on Route 15 in Johnson.
July 12 at 4:50 p.m., a Hyde Park resident said someone was trying to open two credit cards in his name.
July 12 at 9:41 p.m., deputies responded to a domestic situation in Johnson, where an intoxicated person was placed in protective custody and eventually released to a sober family member.
July 13 at 8:26 a.m., Joni Teroni, 38, of Johnson, was cited for trespassing in Johnson.
July 14 at 5:47 a.m., Eric Patch Jr., 32, of Hyde Park, was arrested for excessive speed on Route 100 in Hyde Park.
July 14 at 8:28 a.m., a computer monitor was found on the side of Route 15 in Hyde Park.
July 14 at 5:09 p.m., several cars were broken into at the Dog’s Head area of the Lamoille River in Johnson.
July 14 at 5:21 p.m., a deputy moved a large hay bale out of the middle of Silver Ridge Road.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
