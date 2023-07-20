Total reported incidents: 66
Arrests: 3
Traffic tickets: 2
Warnings: 1
Directed patrols: 8
Special overtime calls: 6
Agency assists: 5
Alarms: 4
July 7 at 4:37 a.m., a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle was reported stolen from a Hyde Park home on Route 100.
July 7 at 10:05 a.m., someone thought a gray van seemed suspicious as it drove up and down Battle Row Road in Hyde Park, but it was gone on arrival.
July 7 at 1:16 p.m., deputies assisted Hyde Park firefighters at a Battle Row fire thought to have been started by a lightning strike.
July 7 at 9:42 p.m., somehow, an RV riding on four tire-less rims made it far along without road rubber to get pulled over on Willow Crossing in Johnson.
July 8 at 12:40 p.m., a deputy mediated a family fight in Johnson.
July 8 at 8:06 p.m., Edward S. Gadue, 55, of Johnson, was arrested for driving under the influence, second offense, after being pulled over in Johnson village. Toxicology results were not available as of press time.
July 8 at 9:25 p.m., a Hyde Park man was having a mental health crisis.
July 8 at 9:52 p.m., a Johnson resident said they were being stalked.
July 9 at 9:41 p.m., Bradley J. Wells, 50, of Johnson, was arrested on an active warrant after being spotted on College Hill in Johnson.
July 9 at 10:33 p.m., Ashlea Bigelow, 39, of Wolcott, was also arrested on an active warrant, on Town Hill Road in Wolcott.
July 10 at 7:47 a.m., someone reported seeing a naked person in North Hyde Park.
July 10 at 8:34 a.m., someone allegedly threw a rock through a window at Community Bank in Johnson.
July 10 at 9:08 p.m., a report of gunshots on Gould Hill Road in Johnson turned out to be fireworks.
July 10 at 9:12 p.m., more fireworks were being set off in Johnson, just down the road near Willow Crossing.
July 11 at 11:49 a.m., a vehicle was reportedly swept up in the flooded river flowing through Wolcott near East Hill Road.
July 11 at 12:43 p.m., two cars that were blocking Route 15 in Wolcott were towed away.
July 11 at 7:23 p.m., deputies handled a mutual affray on Park Street in Johnson.
July 12 at 1:56 p.m., someone complained about dump trucks speeding through Johnson village.
July 13 at 5:56 p.m., an argument between two people on Gihon River Court in Johnson dissipated when both parties separated.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
