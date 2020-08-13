Total reported incidents: 148
Arrests: 3
Tickets: 17; Warnings: 14
July 31 at 1:52 a.m., the department’s police dog, Kubo, was sent to help find the person who allegedly robbed the Cumberland Farms in Morrisville.
July 31 at 8:21 a.m., police found a tractor trailer truck that had been seen swerving, and followed it along Route 15 and onto Route 100.
July 31 at 2:49 p.m., responding to a suspicious vehicle report at the Johnson Maplefields, police cited two people into court. One of them, Theodore Farnham, 50, of Elmore, was suspected of driving after criminal license suspension, and was given a Sept. 11 court date. The other person on the scene, Sherilynn Cote, had a warrant out for her arrest, so she was cited into court Aug. 4.
Aug. 1 at 2:13 a.m., during a traffic stop on Johnson Street Extension in Hyde Park, police cited Christopher M. Fitzgerald, 37, of Morrisville into court for violating conditions of release.
Aug. 1 at 11:15 a.m., the injuries suffered in a two-car crash were minor. The crash was in Johnson, at the intersection of Mine Road and Route 100C.
Aug. 1 at 1:48 p.m., someone was reported trespassing at a place on Upper French Hill Road in Johnson.
Aug. 1 at 9:22 p.m., a woman wearing a red shirt and pajamas appeared to be drunk as she walked from the Johnson Jolley toward the nearby trailer park.
Aug. 2 at 1:58 a.m., police investigated a possible sex offense in the Battle Row area of Hyde Park.
Aug. 2 at 1:05 p.m., Felicia Therrien, 18, of Wolcott, was taken to Copley Hospital with minor injuries after a car crash on Elmore Pond Road. Police issued her a ticket for texting while driving. Crews from Northern EMS and fire departments from Wolcott and Elmore also responded to the crash.
Aug. 2 at 3:19 p.m., a man reported losing his wallet somewhere on Lower Main Street West in Johnson.
Aug. 2 at 5:49 p.m., someone called with questions about a man living in his storage container in Johnson.
Aug. 2 at 6:52 p.m., someone reported losing a wallet with $1,500 to $2,000 cash in it on School Street in Johnson.
Aug. 2 at 10:54 p.m., gunshots or fireworks on Maple Hill Road in Johnson were reported numerous times throughout the night and into mid-morning.
Aug. 3 at 5:20 p.m., a dump truck dropped a partial load of rocks on Gould Hill in Johnson, and police controlled traffic while the rocks were cleaned up.
Aug. 4 at 1:03 a.m., police dealt with a pair a suspicious car fires in Johnson, the second week in a row such an alleged crime was committed. No further details were given, but police ask anyone with information to call 888-3502.
Aug. 4 at 4:48 a.m., while dealing with the car fire, a woman called police to tell them she’d received a text message from a man threatening to jump off of the bridge on Railroad Street. The man, who police had visited earlier, seemed fine.
Aug. 5 at 1:54 a.m., police responded to a reported overdose on Center Road in Hyde Park. When they arrived, the person had been given Narcan and had regained consciousness.
Aug. 5 at 6:53 a.m., police assisted a driver whose tire fell off the rim as he was driving through Johnson village.
Aug. 5 at 11:25 a.m., a man told police another man had threatened him earlier in the day.
Aug. 5 at 12:08 p.m., a Johnson woman said two other people were threatening and harassing her.
Aug. 5 at 4:48 p.m., police dealt with a child custody dispute in Johnson.
Aug. 5 at 9:27 p.m., it was decided that the best way to resolve a row on Railroad Street was for one of the people to spend the night in his car.
Aug. 5 at 11:07 p.m., someone spray painted graffiti a building on College Hill Road in Johnson.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.