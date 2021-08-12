Total reported incidents: 117
Arrests: 2
Tickets: 1
July 30 at 6:47 a.m., a Johnson woman said she thinks someone is hacking her cell phone. Police suggested she apply for a stalking order and switch her phone provider.
July 30 at 1:31 p.m., a Johnson resident thought it suspicious that a UPS driver was going through his mailbox.
July 30 at 2:21 p.m., a Wolcott resident said a vehicle sped by his home on Route 15, honking its horn, headed Hardwick way.
July 30 at 2:38 p.m., a Johnson resident said she has had three Black Lives Matter signs taken off her front lawn and thrown into Route 100C.
Aug. 2 at 7:19 a.m., a person noticed a broken window at Johnson Elementary School and surmised it may have happened when the lawn was mowed recently.
Aug 2 at 9:34 p.m., a man camping in Zack Woods in Hyde Park said when he got back to camp after work, he noticed someone had spread ranch dressing inside his tent.
Aug. 3 at 8:39 a.m., police cited William T. Cole, 34, of Johnson, for driving after criminal license suspension, on Park Street in Johnson.
Aug 3 at 8:06 p.m., a person reported losing a wallet near the Johnson Dollar General, and later called to say it was found in the middle of the road near the store.
Aug 4 at 12:01 a.m., deputies responded to a Johnson home for a reported assault. It was determined no assault had taken place but someone who was suspected of being impaired left the scene prior to police arrival.
Aug 4 at 3:53 a.m., in Johnson, an elderly man was at the Jolley convenience store, unsure where he was and trying to get home. Police determined the disoriented man lived in Stowe, and gave him a ride home, and had a family member arrange to get his car home.
Aug. 5 at 2:42 p.m., after pulling over a car on Route 15 in Johnson, police cited an occupant, Melody M. Cady, 57, of Hyde Park, for narcotics possession.
Aug 5 at 5:02 p.m., a Johnson man said he yelled at a motorcyclist for driving too fast through town. The biker got off his motorcycle and took a few swings at the man. The caller was uninjured and the biker drove off.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
