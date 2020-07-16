Total reported incidents: 129
Arrests: 3
Tickets: 14
July 3 at 2:37 p.m., police issued four no-trespass notices to a Hyde Park resident.
July 3 at 3:10 p.m., a Johnson landlord thinks his tenants ripped down a sign he’d put on the door indicating that he’d be showing the house, which is for sale, in a few days.
July 3 at 2:14 p.m., a woman was concerned about a man she saw limping along Trombley Hill Road in Hyde Park.
July 3 at 8:39 p.m., a woman was reported yelling racial slurs at people on Lower Main Street in Johnson, but police didn’t see anyone matching the description.
July 3 at 10:43 p.m., in Johnson, a River Road resident said she came home to find her front door kicked in and some items smashed on the floor. Police checked with a neighbor, who said she didn’t see anyone coming or going.
July 2 at 11:01 p.m., a Johnson resident was concerned that a Railroad Street neighbor was on the roof of his house.
July 4 at 12:47 a.m., police arrested Benjamin B. Bristow, 21, of Barre after pulling over a car, in which he was a passenger, on Church Street in Hyde Park. Police say it looked like other people in the car had gotten in a fight, but Bristow loudly and insistently advised that they refuse to get out of the car. After an hour, police convinced everyone to get out. Bristow was charged with impeding police.
July 4 at 3:19 a.m., police checked on a man after a relative called, concerned he might harm himself. He told police he was just blowing off some steam.
July 4 at 10:47 a.m., after hearing numerous reports of a car dangerously passing people headed west from Wolcott to Morristown, police caught up to the car in Johnson. The driver, Brett Walton, 37, of West Chazy, N.Y., was arrested on a charge of negligent driving, and on several outstanding Vermont arrest warrants. He was held initially at the St. Johnsbury jail.
July 4 at 4:34 p.m., police notified mental health professionals that a man was threatening on social media to harm himself.
July 5 at 10:24 p.m., a Johnson mother told police that a 16-year-old was supplying alcohol to her 15-year-old daughter.
July 5 at 12:01 p.m., a dispatcher taking a 911 call could hear what sounded like a lawnmower running in the background. There was no answer on callback.
July 5 at 12:32 p.m., a woman told police a man she’d obtained a restraining order against had driven by her house and yelled a profanity at her.
July 5 at 8:38 p.m., police could hear fireworks near the Katy Win trailer park in Johnson, but couldn’t determine their launch point.
July 5 at 9:33 p.m., police heard varying accounts of an incident in which two young women, who had been called rude names at a Johnson swimming hole, yelled at the name-caller, who later allegedly pointed a gun at them as they walked by his house.
July 5 at 9:57 p.m., in Johnson, a person who allegedly ingested half a bottle of Motrin took off in a truck when EMS crews arrived.
July 5 at 11:47 p.m., a Wolcott man was seeing people who weren’t there, including a piece of furniture he mistook for a person.
July 6 at 10:31 a.m., a trimmer and toolbox were reported stolen from a place on Railroad Street in Johnson.
July 6 at 10:35 a.m., police cited Elijah A. Phelps, 37, of Morrisville for leaving the scene of a crash in Johnson. After searching the car, police found about 2 ounces of marijuana and a white substance — thought to be cocaine — that was sent to the state lab for testing.
July 6 at 12:44 p.m., a boat and trailer were seen parked along Marsh Road in Wolcott. The owner said he’d run into some mechanical issues and left the boat and trailer there for a few hours before he could get them moved.
July 7 at 11:25 a.m., a red children’s bike adorned with the labels Next and Windsurfer was found on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail.
July 7 at 4:30 p.m., after an argument between a taxi driver and a drunken customer, police gave the customer a ride to Copley Hospital to detox.
July 7 at 7:47 p.m., vehicles have been reported racing up and down North Hyde Park Road every evening between 5:30 and 6:30.
July 8 at 7:24 a.m., car versus deer near Route 100C and Hoag Road in Johnson.
July 8 at 9:46 a.m., Fletcher Adams, 68, of Johnson died at his home. Police say he had underlying health issues.
July 8 at 12:55 p.m., John Morgan, 49, of Hyde Park died at a home on Battle Row. Police have not determined the cause of his death but don’t deem it suspicious.
July 9 at 9:03 a.m., the deer from the previous day’s run-in with a car in Johnson was still there, although the car owner had indicated he would take the deer home.
July 9 at 9:59 p.m., served a no-trespass order on a woman at the behest of a Hyde Park resident.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
