Total reported incidents: 125
Arrests: 3
Civil tickets: 1
Traffic tickets: 2
Warnings: 18
Directed patrols: 16
Agency assists: 11
Special overtime calls: 12
Fingerprint services: 19
July 28 at 1:08 a.m., a deputy responded to a domestic disturbance on Upper French Hill Road in Johnson.
July 28 at 12:56 p.m., police investigated an illegal dumping on Zack Woods Road in Hyde Park and fined the culprit $800 for the littering.
July 28 at 3:21 p.m., someone complained about an all-terrain vehicle driving along Jones Road in Hyde Park.
July 29 at 12:46 p.m., gunshots were reported in Wolcott, but nothing appeared amiss.
July 29 at 8:39 p.m., a Hyde Park famer reported that his tractor had rolled through his barn wall, ending upside down on the rear side of the property.
July 30 at 12:45 a.m., deputies responded to a domestic dispute in Wolcott.
July 30 at 11:55 a.m., someone complained about ATV use on Main Street in Johnson.
July 30 at 12:17 p.m., some Hyde Parkers were arguing over a property line.
July 30 at 1:13 p.m., police assisted a Wolcott family with a child abuse matter.
July 30 at 1:30 p.m., deputies went to a Hyde Park home to retrieve a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Hardwick.
July 30 at 6:01 p.m., a drunk person was sleeping in the bushes outside the Johnson Maplefields.
July 31 at 11:32 a.m., deputies were asked for extra patrols on Town Hill Road in Wolcott to shoo away dirt bikers.
July 31 at 7:42 p.m., Edward Gadue, 55, of Johnson, was arrested on an active warrant for failing to appear for a court date.
Aug 1 at 4:17 p.m., multiple complaints came in about cars racing up and down Cricket Hill Road in Hyde Park.
Aug 1 at 6:13 p.m., a deputy enjoyed the music at Tuesday Night Live in Johnson.
Aug 1 at 8:48 p.m., deputies responded to a noise complaint at the Mountain View trailer park in Johnson.
Aug 1 at 8:21 p.m., a motion sensor light was acting up at a Hyde Park home, and a deputy made sure nothing or no one was setting it off.
Aug 1 at 11:23 p.m., a band practice in Johnson went too late for neighbors’ taste, so a police officer pulled the plug.
Aug 2 at 2:32 p.m., deputies investigated a reported fraud in Hyde Park.
Aug 3 at 3:28 p.m., two people were reportedly looting a place on Railroad Street in Johnson.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.