Total reported incidents: 145
Tickets: 4; warnings: 7
Arrests: 2
July 24 at 1:18 a.m., a Johnson resident with a bunch of items for sale on his lawn said two women drove up and took some dresser drawers. Later, a man came back and returned the drawers, saying he didn’t want any trouble, adding the women said they thought since the stuff was on the lawn, it was free.
July 24 at 11:50 a.m., police arrested Matthew J. Gillespie, 29, of Waterville, with driving after criminal license suspension and violating conditions of release, after pulling him over on Lower Main Street in Johnson.
July 24 at 3:15 p.m., a Hyde Park resident reported a possible fraud, but police determined no crime had been committed.
July 24 at 3:33 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was seen pulling into driveways on Pinnacle Lane in Wolcott, until a neighbor told the driver to leave.
July 24 at 5:11 p.m., a Hyde Park woman said neighbors were complaining about the sound of her son’s dirt bike, but didn’t seem to have a problem with her riding lawnmower, which is louder than the bike.
July 24 at 11:11 a.m., a North Hyde Park man watched as three people in a truck with New York plates fought in a field, one of them stabbing another with a syringe. They drove off when they saw the man watching them.
July 25 at 12:48 p.m., while most deputies thought a bone found in the Gihon River belonged to an animal, a doctor had second thoughts, so it was shipped to the state medical examiner’s office for a third opinion.
July 25 at 3:23 p.m., a man in a red shirt with a bike was waving cars down on Route 15 in Hyde Park, seemingly for no reason.
July 25 at 7:01 p.m., complaint about ATV drivers in Hyde Park, on Mountain Estates Road, which is private.
July 25 at 10:44 p.m., police stopped a driver on Route 100 in Hyde Park, and suspected the driver was under the influence of drugs. A blood sample was sent to the state lab for testing.
July 26 at 3:51 a.m., a 20-year-old man camping in the Garfield area of Hyde Park said he heard a coyote outside his tent. He got out of the tent with a handgun stuffed in his shorts and when he pulled out the gun he inadvertently shot himself in the knee. Police say the injury was not life-threatening.
July 26 at 6:46 a.m., a pickup truck was reported stolen from the Johnson Maplefields. The truck was later recovered in Barre, with all its contents, including some guns, still in the vehicle.
July 26 at 10:16 a.m., an abandoned vehicle was reported in the driveway of a Johnson camp. Police had it towed because the plates didn’t match the vehicle.
July 26 7:47 p.m., in Johnson, a woman described as drunk, naked and on a Railroad Street roof, fell off before police could arrive. She wasn’t seriously injured, but was deemed too intoxicated to be out in public, so she — along with another intoxicated woman — was taken to the Newport prison to detox, and claimed she had COVID-19.
July 27 at 2:15 p.m., despite the twisted metal, no one was hurt in T-bone-style crash between a RAV4 and a Volvo, at the intersection of Route 15 and Foote Brook Road in Johnson.
July 27 at 7:36 p.m., after a traffic stop on Johnson’s Main Street, police arrested Anthony Gillespie, 30, of Wolcott, for driving with a suspended license.
July 27 at 8:50 p.m., police surmised that a truck parked near Zack Woods in Hyde Park was owned by someone camping.
July 28 at 3:39 p.m., Vermont Fish and Wildlife officials put down an injured bear that had been hit by a car on Route 15 in Wolcott.
July 28 at 6:32 p.m., garbage was found on the side of Route 12 in Elmore.
July 28 at 6:38 p.m., someone was burning trash on Clay Hill in Johnson.
July 28 at 8:46 p.m., police asked some men who were starting a cook fire near the Hyde Park village rail trail parking lot to move along.
July 29 at 6:13 a.m., in Hyde Park, there was a squabble on a farm over how cow manure was being applied.
July 29 at 8:54 a.m., in other Hyde Park bovine-related news, some cows were loose on Brook Road.
July 29 at 7:27 p.m., on Wilson Road in Johnson, people complained about the neighbors shooting guns for more than an hour.
July 30 at 11:05 a.m., a woman who had parked her 2019 Ford Escape on a pull-off at the end of Railroad Street came back and saw a container of liquid under the car on fire.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
