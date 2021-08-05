Total reported incidents: 90
Traffic tickets: 10
Warnings: 5
July 23 at 11:24 a.m., police responded to St. Johns Street in Johnson, where Kimberly Brochu, 52, was found dead at her home. Police presume natural causes and don’t suspect anything suspicious.
July 23 at 1:30 p.m., in Johnson, a Collins Hill Road resident reported speeding vehicles and asked for stepped-up patrols.
July 23 at 4:21 p.m., a woman who police say was texting while driving through Willow Crossing on Route 15 in Johnson crashed into another driver. No one was injured, but police ticketed the rear-ender for texting while driving, and for driving without a valid license and insurance.
July 23 at 4:54 p.m., a 16-year-old boy crashed and rolled his truck on Brook Road in Hyde Park. He wasn’t hurt, but he was ticketed for driving without insurance.
July 23 at 5:37 p.m., the Johnson Laundromat owner said one of her customers had items stolen from one of the dryers and offered police video evidence. Deputies knew the person on video and talked to him and he gathered up the items and turned them over. Police reunited the garments with the customer.
July 24 at 2:02 p.m., someone reported seeing a dog in a car parked at Lamoille County Field Days in Johnson, but other witnesses said the car was running with the air conditioning on.
July 24 at 2:30 p.m., several all-terrain and side-by side vehicles were reported traveling Clay Hill in Johnson, but police were unable to find them.
July 24 at 6:32 p.m., somebody spray painted “Vaccines are Toxic” on a Johnson Skate Park structure, ahead of a scheduled vaccine clinic held there the following day.
July 24 at 6:43 p.m., dispatch received a report of an underaged female at field days, but the deputy on duty was unable to locate her.
July 24 at 8:46 p.m., a man at Lamoille County Field Days said he was being harassed by a person he knew, and wanted to report he was leaving the fair because he was under court orders to not be near the person.
July 25 at 2:07 p.m., back at field days, deputies refereed a dispute between fair runners and the fire department about a tractor that caught fire during one of the events.
July 25 at 9:29 p.m., police received a report from the Johnson Maplefields that two people who seemed drunk while in the store drove away toward Railroad Street. Deputies were unable to locate the vehicle.
July 26 at 7:59 a.m., a Hyde Park youth who ran away from home was found at an acquaintance’s home.
July 26 at 12:10 p.m., a car drove off the side of the road near the intersection of Garfield and Cleveland Corners roads, ending up in a swamp. No one was injured.
July 28 at 8:59 a.m., deputies told a Johnson property owner she would have to go through a formal eviction process to get rid of people she’d allowed to live there for two years.
July 28 at 9:32 a.m., somebody had earlier kicked out some boards from the side of the wooden covered Scribner Bridge in Johnson, and the boards were found in the water below.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
