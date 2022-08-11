Total reported incidents: 212
Arrests: 10
Traffic tickets: 16
Warnings: 30
July 22 at 12:59 a.m., after responding to a report of threats being made in Johnson, deputies arrested Russell James Taylor, 39, of Johnson, for disorderly conduct.
July 22 at 10:41 a.m., deputies mediated a dispute over money matters.
July 22 at 2:47 p.m., a deputy checked on a driver with a flat tire on Route 100 in Hyde Park.
July 22 at 8:26 p.m., after giving chase to a vehicle in Hyde Park whose driver was involved in an earlier incident, deputies pulled the car over on Cricket Hill and arrested Trevor M. Beaudoin, 42, of Johnson, for eluding police.
July 22 at 10:07 p.m., a person skateboarding on Route 15 in Johnson was told not to.
July 23 at 7:02 a.m., a car crashed into a ditch in Hyde Park, and no one was injured.
July 23 at 11:57 a.m., a Hyde Park resident reported getting a scam email from PayPal.
July 23 at 7:52 p.m., no one was injured in a single car crash on Route 100C in Johnson.
July 24 at 7:24 a.m., someone reported their vehicle window was broken on Railroad Street in Johnson.
July 24 at 7:47 a.m., a tenant at the same Railroad Street apartment said someone broke in and stole a laptop and firearms.
July 24 at 8:33 a.m., deputies investigated another reported burglary on Railroad Street, across the street from the other one.
July 24 at 9:40 a.m., a deputy gave someone a ride from Elmore Pond Road in Wolcott to a place in Morrisville.
July 24 at 7:07 p.m., after a traffic stop on East Hill Road in Wolcott, Chase G. Lafoe, 20, of Wolcott, was arrested for driving under the influence and refusing to submit to a sobriety test.
July 25 at 9:08 a.m., on Main Street in Johnson, deputies recovered stolen items from the earlier reported burglary.
July 25 at 1:05 p.m., deputies handled a child custody dispute in Hyde Park.
July 25 at 1:35 p.m., a driver was pulled over in Johnson and was informed the vehicle had a flat tire.
July 25 at 3:12 p.m., deputies issued a relief from abuse order to someone in Johnson.
July 25 at 11:16 p.m., a deputy clocked a blue Subaru WRX going 111 mph along Route 100 in Hyde Park but did not give chase.
July 26 at 2:16 a.m., deputies dealt with an ongoing dispute among people on Railroad Street.
July 26 at 1:24 p.m., a squad car provided blue-light traffic control as state road crews removed debris from Route 15 in Johnson.
July 26 at 7:54 p.m., Danielle Lowe, 32, of Morristown, was cited for driving after criminal license suspension in Wolcott, after being the subject of an earlier motor vehicle complaint.
July 26 at 10:02 p.m., a missing New York man was reported at the Green River Reservoir, launching a multi-agency search that ended two days later when dive crews found a body presumed to be the missing man.
July 27 at 5:43 p.m., a person reported having issues with their credit card after making a purchase from one of the vendors at Lamoille County Field Days.
July 27 at 9:41 p.m., deputies had to put down a fawn after a vehicle on Route 100 in Hyde Park hit the young creature and kept driving.
July 27 at 9:43 p.m., Epherem Franklin, 24, of Winooski, was arrested for disorderly conduct and unlawful mischief after allegedly destroying property at Northern Vermont University and spitting on an employee. Police say Franklin had a warrant out for his arrest for a previous spitting incident.
July 29 at 1:13 p.m., a mental health patient was reportedly in distress on Railroad Street.
July 30 at 7:16 p.m., deputies investigated a shoplifting at the Johnson Dollar General.
July 30 at 7:45 p.m., someone was apparently driving along Hogback Road in Johnson with someone riding on the hood of the car.
July 30 at 8:40 p.m., deputies tried to sort out a dispute on Ober Hill Road in Johnson involving an allegedly vicious dog.
July 31 at 12:52 a.m., Steven Deuso, 37, of Johnson, was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash. Police said the crash happened on Whitcomb Island Road in Johnson.
July 31 at 12:32 p.m., someone reported a child in need of services, so police contacted the proper agency.
July 31 at 7:14 p.m., deputies dealt with a dog poop dispute on Clay Hill in Johnson.
July 31 at 11:37 p.m., multiple vehicles were said to be drag racing along Route 15 in Wolcott.
Aug. 1 at 8:12 a.m., Devin Barcomb, 32, of Hyde Park, was cited into court for violating conditions of release.
Aug. 1 at 10:46 a.m., a report of littering on School Street was just workers from a tent rental company packing up their stuff.
Aug. 1 at 9:54 p.m., deputies issued a ticket for violating “duties of pedestrians” to a skateboarder riding in the road in Johnson. Police say they had told the skater many times to cut it out.
Aug. 2 at 2:28 p.m., Kristine M. Emrick, 39, of Berlin, was cited for driving after criminal license suspension following a traffic stop on Main Street in Johnson.
Aug. 2 at 5:27 p.m., Harvey Trinidad, 58, of Johnson, was arrested for DUI after a crash in the Hyde Park roundabout.
Aug. 3 at 4:16 p.m., a Johnson resident reported receiving threatening text messages.
Aug. 4 at 7:14 p.m., deputies gave a woman who had been walking in the middle of Route 15 in Johnson a ride to Copley Hospital for a mental health screening.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
