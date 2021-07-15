Arrests: 1
Tickets: 9
Warnings: 9
July 3 at 3:33 p.m., after a traffic stop on Route 12 in Elmore, police cited Branden Minor, 27, of Swanton, for driving after criminal license suspension.
July 3 at 8:36 p.m., police cited a driver for going 91 in a 50-mph zone near Willows Crossing in Johnson. The driver was a juvenile, so police did not release their name.
July 3 at 8:55 p.m., elsewhere on Route 15 in Johnson, police pulled over Dustin Roberts, 24, of Johnson, and later arrested him for driving under the influence. Police say Roberts registered a 0.162 percent blood alcohol concentration in a sobriety test.
July 4 at 7:57 a.m., someone at the Green River Reservoir dam parking lot reported seeing a shirtless man dancing around and thought it suspicious. Police later saw the man and explained the phone call. He said he was just happy that morning, thus his dancing about.
July 4 at 4:36 p.m., after pulling a car over on Route 100 in Hyde Park, police cited the driver, Joshua T. Ealy, 23, of Adams, Mass., into court on suspicion he had not returned his rental car.
July 5 at 7:20 a.m., police responded to a home on Gulf Road in Wolcott where Jadie Stoddard, 82, had died in her home. Police say she died of natural causes.
July 5 at 8:01 a.m., a woman was concerned about her brother’s ability to safely operate a motor vehicle and asked police to stop him and check on him.
July 5 at 11:14 a.m., someone complained about all-terrain vehicles driving on the paved portion of Sinclair Road in Johnson, where they are not allowed.
July 5 at 4:37 p.m., a driver called to report seeing a person thought to be intoxicated driving a contractor truck and swerving all over Route 15. Police did not locate the truck.
July 5 at 9:12 p.m., an Elmore resident said someone has been shooting guns off behind her property and has been doing so for weeks. Police checked the area but didn’t hear anything.
July 6 at 6:27 a.m., a driver called police to say he hit a deer near the Hyde Park VFW on Route 15 and wanted to keep the deer. The car was only minimally damaged.
July 6 at 10:15 a.m., a deputy assisted a woman undergoing a mental health crisis, connecting her with Lamoille County Mental Health Services.
July 6 at 5:46 p.m., another deputy talked with a Johnson resident who was having marital problems.
July 6 at 8:24 p.m., a deputy walked around Tuesday Night Live in Johnson.
July 7 at 11:06 a.m., a Johnson resident said a Maine man was sending threatening emails and Craigslist messages about the price of calves.
July 7 at 12:01 p.m., a Honda CRV was reported driving all over the road and braking periodically headed west out of Johnson village.
July 7 at 5:10 p.m., a person who was yelling and screaming in the Railroad Street laundromat in Johnson was instructed by police to leave the area.
July 8 at 11:50 a.m., police told a man accused of trespassing at the Wolcott Store to leave.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.