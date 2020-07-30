Total reported incidents: 145
Arrests: 3
Tickets: 11; warnings, 11
July 17 at 7:44 a.m., Hardwick police asked for, and shortly afterward canceled the request for, assistance with a sibling dispute in East Hardwick.
July 17 at 11:24 a.m., a Wolcott resident saw a “suspicious exchange” between two men on Flat Iron Road.
July 17 at 11:12 p.m., police cited Austin T. Bressett, 20, of Washington, Vt., for excessive speed on Route 100 in Hyde Park.
July 18 at 4:13 p.m., a person visited the police station to report an attempted assault on Center Road in Hyde Park.
July 18 at 4:33 p.m., a driver reported seeing another driver toss a beer can out the window on Route 100 in Hyde Park.
July 18 at 9:19 p.m., a woman walking with her kids along Railroad Street in Johnson was allegedly accosted by a person in a Jeep looking to start a fight.
July 19 at 10:27 a.m., a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was reported stolen from a home in the Katy Win trailer park the prior evening, but was recovered later that day. Police are investigating but say it does not appear to be linked to another pickup truck theft in Johnson during the weekend.
July 19 at 12:04 p.m., a Johnson woman who told police she is constantly being harassed by her neighbors said a truck came into her driveway and someone in it used vulgar language, seemingly directed at her.
July 19 at 1:40 p.m., assisted Vermont State Police at a head-on collision in Eden at routes 100 and 118.
July 19 at 6:16 p.m., after a traffic stop near Katy Hill Road in Johnson, police cited Alex R. Hill, 26, of Morrisville for driving after criminal license suspension.
July 20 at 4:15 a.m., police arrested Jacob W. Sullivan, 30, of Johnson on a charge of violating an abuse prevention order on Railroad Street in Johnson.
July 20 at 8:48 a.m., police responded to Hyde Park’s Sterling View community for the untimely death of James Longfellow, 52, of Hyde Park. Police are unsure of the cause of death but say foul play is not suspected.
July 20 at 11:51 p.m., concerns about a Hyde Park youth making suicidal statements via text messages appear to have been made by someone else hacking her social media account.
July 21 at 4:28 p.m., a man told police he was sitting outside the courthouse in Hyde Park when someone from the state’s attorney’s office yelled at him to stop stalking.
July 21 at 2:35 p.m., a pickup truck hauling a trailer with a tractor on it along Route 15 had a flat trailer tire, a witness reported.
July 23 at 11:33 a.m., an intoxicated person in Hyde Park village was taken to the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport to detox.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
