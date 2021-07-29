Total reported incidents: 117
Arrests: 0
Traffic tickets: 1
Warnings: 3
July 16 at 12:01 a.m., a deputy walked the beat in Johnson village.
July 16 at 5:12 a.m., police assisted Hyde Park Fire Department with a house on Farm View Lane that was filling with smoke.
July 16 at 2:59 p.m., someone reported seeing an extremely intoxicated man walking along Route 15 in Johnson. Police caught up with the man who said he had been drinking but was not drunk, and he was hiking the Long Trail. The deputy gave him a lift to the trailhead, where he said he’d stashed his camping equipment.
July 16 at 3:14 p.m., a person said a blue Honda Fit was speeding up Town Hill Road in Wolcott, laying on the horn as it flew by the caller.
July 16 at 3:17 p.m., a woman who bought a truck with her girlfriend said the girlfriend took it camping in New York and she was wondering whether, if it wasn’t returned, it was stolen. Police said if both names were on the truck, it would be a civil issue.
July 16 at 3:35 p.m., police helped ease a truck broken down on Route 15 in Johnson into a nearby parking lot where a mechanic could address it.
July 16 at 3:48 p.m., police refereed a child custody dispute with two parents, but told them it was a case for family court, not the sheriff’s department.
July 17 at 4:08 p.m., in Johnson, a Mountain View trailer park resident said her neighbor drove off and she suspected the neighbor was high on heroin or pills and left behind two young kids. Police checked out the area and didn’t see any children outside any of the homes in the area.
July 19 at 9:16 a.m., a Johnson resident said he had taken a Jeep transmission to a mechanic for repairs months ago and now the mechanic is not returning his phone calls. Police called the mechanic and asked him to contact the Jeep owner.
July 19 at 12:43 p.m., a deputy assisted with a youth needing a talking to at Laraway School in Johnson.
July 19 at 10:01 p.m., Northern EMS asked police to assist with a Johnson resident who was acting unruly. Once police arrived on scene, the patient was cooperative and allowed EMS to do their thing.
July 20 at 1:59 a.m., a cow was reported in the road on Route 100C in Johnson. When police arrived, the cow was walking along Wilson Road and the deputy escorted it to a pasture and called the animal control officer.
July 20 at 1:18 p.m., a student who had walked away from Hyde Park Elementary School was back at school when police arrived.
July 20 at 4:41 p.m., an intoxicated man walking in and out of traffic on Route 15 in Johnson was taken into protective custody and to a detox facility.
July 20 at 7:43 p.m., an elderly Johnson woman called to say she was locked out of her house. Police called the woman’s caretaker and asked him to assist her in getting back in.
July 20 at 7:56 p.m., a deputy assisted Morristown police in locating an elderly man who had left his home to return to his old address. Police found him in Wolcott and gave him a ride home.
July 20 at 9:51 p.m., a suspected propane leak at a Hyde Park village home was from a gas grill tank, but the fire department responded to take care of the situation.
July 20 at 2:08 a.m., a Johnson resident who called 911 a few times and hung up was determined to be a little drunk and worried about a family member, whom police contacted and found safe and sound.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
