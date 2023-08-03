Total reported incidents: 238
Arrests: 10
Traffic tickets: 11
Warnings: 17
Citizen disputes: 12
Agency assists: 19
Fingerprint services: 53
Directed patrols: 18
Special overtime calls/transports: 19
Edwin R. Mejia, 44, of Derby Line, was arrested for disorderly conduct, following a June 19 incident in Johnson.
Jesse Miller, 33, of Johnson, was arrested for stalking and violating an abuse prevention order, following a July 1 incident in Johnson.
July 14 at 3:19 a.m., a deputy and a Morristown cop responded to Upper French Hill Road in Johnson for a verbal dispute.
July 14 at 4:26 p.m., Jerry S. Jewett, 74, of Eden, was arrested for heroin possession, cocaine possession, and lewd and lascivious conduct, and Angelina M. Lafave, 38, of Hyde Park, was arrested for the same three offenses, after deputies responded to suspicious activity reported on Cricket Hill Road in Hyde Park.
July 14 at 6:15 p.m., a Red Cross worker reported a dispute at the flood emergency shelter set up at the Johnson college campus. A deputy came by to keep the peace.
July 14 at 6:39 p.m., a fender bender on Route 15 in Hyde Park resulted in hurt feelings and a mediation by police.
July 15 at 12:50 a.m., the cleanup crews at the flood Sterling Market in Johnson accidentally left a door open and a deputy closed it.
July 15 at 2:35 a.m., Benjamin Wells, 38, of Eden, was arrested for violating conditions of release.
July 15 at 7:48 a.m., deputies investigated a dispute about dogs and bears on Whitcomb Island Road in Johnson.
July 15 at 9:53 a.m., someone complained about grass clippings on Ferry Street in North Hyde Park.
July 15 at 10:34 a.m., a cat that had been reported missing from its North Hyde Park home was later found dead a short way down the road.
July 15 at 12:08 p.m., Kyle B. Phillips, 36, of Johnson, was arrested for violating an abuse prevention order, in Hyde Park.
July 15 at 12:13 p.m., deputies responded to a dispute between a landlord and tenant in Johnson.
July 15 at 3:08 p.m., no one was injured when a car crashed off the side of North Wolcott Road.
July 15 at 3:20 p.m., a car was stolen from Longmore Hill Road in Hyde Park. Police are investigating.
July 15 at 9:45 p.m., deputies asked some partiers on Depot Street in Hyde Park to quiet down.
July 15 at 10:22 p.m., deputies assisted the Department for Children and Families dealing with a Johnson juvenile.
July 16 at 3:01 p.m., deputies issued a temporary restraining order to someone in Johnson.
July 16 at 4:02 p.m., Johnson town workers asked for help on River Road removing vehicles damaged by the flood from the road.
July 16 at 8:52 p.m., DCF asked for assistance tracking down two juvenile runaways in Hyde Park.
July 17 at 10:26 a.m., deputies investigated reported vandalism on Library Street in Johnson.
July 18 at 4:39 p.m., no one was injured in a two-car crash at the intersection of Route 15 and North Wolcott Road in Wolcott.
July 18 at 9:34 a.m., a deputy connected Wolcott residents with mental health services.
July 18 at 6:39 a.m., a person ran out of gas on Centerville Road in Hyde Park.
July 19 at 11:22 a.m., a deputy checked on the welfare of a cow on North Wolcott Road.
July 19 at 4:23 p.m., deputies served a temporary restraining order on Cricket Hill Road in Hyde Park.
July 19 at 7:31 p.m., Shay-Lea Perry, 31, of Hyde Park, was arrested for driving after criminal license suspension, following a traffic stop on Collins Hill Road in Johnson.
July 19 at 9:58 p.m., someone complained about a case of road rage on Route 15 in Johnson.
July 20 at 9:08 p.m., a loud motorcycle was reported roaring up and down Railroad Street in Johnson.
July 21 at 12:03 a.m., a person was having a mental health crisis in Hyde Park village.
July 21 at 3:54 a.m., another person was having a mental health crisis in Johnson.
July 21 at 4:52 a.m., a woman was concerned about an ex-boyfriend stalking her.
July 22 at 12:12 a.m., Ethan Delabruere, 20, of Johnson, was arrested for domestic assault and resisting arrest, after police responded to a dispute on River Road.
July 22 at 9:20 a.m., no one was injured in a crash on Manley Road in Wolcott.
July 22 at 12:24 p.m., someone was allegedly swiping bottles from a bottle donation site on Railroad Street.
July 22 at 2:47 p.m.., a youth was causing problems at Lamoille County Field Days in Johnson.
July 22 at 7:43 p.m., some Morristown folks had beef at Field Days, and not the cow type.
July 24 at 9:45 a.m., a Hyde Park resident reported home improvement fraud. Police are investigating.
July 24 at 11:20 a.m., Francis Huard, 58, of Craftsbury, was cited into court for allegedly violating conditions of release, also at Field Days.
July 24 at 12:40 p.m., someone complained about motorcycles speeding along Route 100 in Hyde Park.
July 24 at 2:35 p.m., a loose dog was reported on the same stretch of Route 100.
July 24 at 3:41 p.m., first hogs, then a dog, now a goat was gallivanting along Route 100.
July 24 at 3:51 p.m., someone suffered minor injuries when blows were exchanged in Wolcott.
July 24 at 5:12 p.m., deputies chaperoned two people as they exchanged personal belongings in Elmore.
July 24 at 11:56 p.m., deputies helped a driver whose car broke down in Hyde Park village.
July 25 at 12:02 a.m., Joel Javanainen-Brown, 29, of Johnson, was arrested for domestic assault, following an incident on Main Street in Johnson.
July 25 at 1:48 a.m., a Johnson resident thought someone was in her home, but there was not.
July 25 at 10:09 a.m., a Johnson resident said they were being slandered.
July 25 at 7:29 p.m., a motorcyclist hit a deer on Route 15 in Wolcott, damaging the bike but not the body.
July 25 at 10:38 p.m., deputies conducted half a dozen sex offender registry checks in Johnson and Hyde Park, and didn’t report anyone violating their check-ins.
July 26 at 11:26 a.m., a Centerville Road resident reported a theft.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
