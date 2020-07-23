Total reported incidents: 174
Arrests: 4
Municipal tickets, 1;
traffic tickets, 8; warnings, 14
July 10 at 12:58 a.m., trash bags strewn across the lawn and two claw marks on the front door — a bear on a front porch tried to get into a house in the Cleveland Corners area of Hyde Park.
July 10 at 10:13 a.m., advised a Johnson property owner on how to keep two people away from his rental properties.
July 10 at 2:17 p.m., a loud woman was removed from an apartment on Railroad Street in Johnson, after a noise complaint.
July 10 at 4:45 p.m., helped settle a domestic dispute in Hyde Park.
July 11 at 12:32 a.m., a Johnson resident was concerned about a drug deal in a parking lot in Johnson.
July 11 at 8:15 a.m., police checked on a vehicle that had been parked on Main Street in Hyde Park for a month and a half, finding it was registered to the state of Vermont.
July 11 at 7:13 a.m., a man getting water at the Johnson cold spring might not have trouble abiding by another man’s threatening ultimatum to stay away from him and his wife — the threatened man told police he’d never seen the other guy before.
July 11 at 9:07 a.m., a Hyde Park man “called to voice his opinion” on people being allowed to shoot guns on their property, although acknowledging they are doing so safely and legally.
July 11 at 7:03 a.m., police provided traffic patrol until a large tree could be removed from the middle of North Wolcott Road.
July 12 at 11:24 p.m., after a traffic stop on Railroad Street in Johnson, police cited Melissa C. Swan, 49, of Johnson for driving after criminal license suspension.
July 13 at 9:07 a.m., a caller said it looks like a “dually” truck tore up the lawn near the Jedidiah Hyde Cemetery in Hyde Park.
July 13 at 2:24 p.m., police were called about the untimely death of Shirley Draper, 81, at a home on Jacks Road in Wolcott.
July 13 at 6:36 p.m., police carded a man reported to be drinking illegally on Railroad Street, and confirmed he was over 21.
July 14 at 11:21 a.m., a Johnson woman said her ex-boyfriend, recently released from jail, was harassing her.
July 14 at 11:42 a.m., a Trump sign on Lower Main Street in Johnson was reported stolen.
July 14 at 3:13 p.m., Hyde Park road crews say a septic truck damaged the blacktop and shoulder on a private lane in the Centerville area.
July 14 at 5:14 p.m., employees at a Hyde Park business said a fired co-worker was on the property, taking pictures and causing issues.
July 14 at 10:41 p.m., police pulled over a car on Route 100C in Johnson and the driver, Kelly Miller Jr., 30, of Albany, was accused of driving after criminal license suspension.
July 14 at 11:34 a.m., served a pair of no-trespass orders on behalf of a Johnson convenience store.
July 15 at 9:14 p.m., after a traffic stop on Route 15 in Johnson, police arrested a passenger, Jenaya Peets, 32, of Johnson, on an outstanding warrant out of Franklin County. She later posted $200 bail. The driver, Emily Beth Bagley, 43, of Stowe, was cited for driving after criminal license suspension.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
