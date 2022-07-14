Total reported incidents: 120
Arrests: 6
Traffic tickets: 8
Warnings: 11
Timothy J. Burton, 57, of Johnson, was arrested for lewd and lascivious conduct, after an investigation into a June 28 incident in Johnson.
July 1 at 7:03 a.m., Northern Vermont University reported someone trespassing on campus.
July 1 at 7:52 a.m., someone called to report a deer had been hit in Wolcott and was in the woods.
July 1 at 2:54 p.m., some items delivered to a Wilson Road home in Johnson were reported stolen.
July 1 at 10:10 p.m., a Wolcott resident said someone had been walking on his property.
July 2 at 12:32 a.m., some people were reportedly having a party in Zach Woods in Hyde Park.
July 2 at 9:45 a.m., deputies responded to River Road East in Johnson, where someone had allegedly trespassed on someone else’s property.
July 2 at 9:46 a.m., following a traffic stop on Clay Hill Road in Johnson, April M. Gaudette, 54, of South Burlington, was arrested for misdemeanor cocaine possession and Shasta McLean, 34, of Eden, was arrested for misdemeanor heroin possession.
July 2 at 6:38 p.m., police received a complaint about a horse boarding business in Wolcott.
July 2 at 9:16 p.m., no one was injured after a single-car crash on Garfield Road in Hyde Park.
July 2 at 9:32 p.m., also on Garfield Road, deputies arrested Michael R. Lamare, 21, for driving under the influence, following an encounter with him on his ATV.
July 2 at 9:40 p.m., Wolcott residents complained about their neighbors shooting off fireworks.
July 2 at 9:58 p.m., a man was seen stumbling in the road on Route 15 in Hyde Park.
July 2 at 10:25 p.m., deputies took an intoxicated Hyde Park man who had made suicidal statements to Copley Hospital to detox for the night.
July 2 at 11:30 p.m., no one was injured after a car crashed into a pole on Route 100 in North Hyde Park.
July 3 at 3:06 a.m., a man was allegedly yelling while walking along Route 15 in Hyde Park.
July 3 at 4:01 a.m., an intoxicated man trying to pick a fight in North Hyde Park was taken into protective custody and transported to the detox center at the St. Johnsbury prison.
July 3 at 8:38 a.m., deputies assisted Morristown police with traffic control after a fire broke out in an apartment building on Hutchins Street.
July 3 at 8:36 p.m., deputies assisted with a mental health crisis on Railroad Street in Johnson.
July 4 at 5:13 a.m., police investigated a possible theft from a home in Johnson.
July 4 at 7:26 a.m., deputies helped the Department for Children and Families with a juvenile having behavioral issues.
July 4 at 2:50 p.m., an intoxicated woman in Hyde Park village was taken into protective custody and transported to Copley.
July 4 at 6 p.m., deputies responded twice to a family barbecue on Ober Hill Road in Johnson to mediate a drunken fight between shirtless revelers.
July 4 at 10:56 p.m., Aimee Young, 47, of Johnson, was arrested for simple assault, following a fracas on Railroad Street.
July 5 at 11:30 a.m., deputies assisted Morristown and state police locating two missing teenagers in Johnson village.
July 5 at 4:46 p.m., a Wolcott family asked for police help in settling a dispute about the sale of a home.
July 5 at 7:53 p.m., a woman was reported walking in the middle of Route 15 in Johnson.
July 6 at 1:18 p.m., after responding to a disturbance on Railroad Street, deputies arrested Mesa Aupperlee, 37, of Lowell, for unlawful mischief.
July 6 at 8:12 p.m., someone on Maple Hill Road in Johnson still had leftover fireworks, to the consternation of neighbors.
July 7 at 12:24 p.m., a deputy gave two young children left unattended at the Johnson Maplefields a ride home.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
