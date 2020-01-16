Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 96
Arrests: 4
Civil tickets, 1; traffic tickets, 4; warnings, 12
Jan. 3 at 9:31 a.m., the deputy assigned to Lamoille Union High School suspected some drug use, but nothing came of it.
Jan. 4 at 12:07 a.m., a car crashed into a ditch and snapped a utility pole at the Cleveland Corners intersection in Hyde Park. The driver, Michael P. Heath, 22, of Eden, was not injured, but registered a 0.148 percent blood-alcohol level in a roadside test, so police arrested him on suspicion of driving under the influence, first offense.
Jan. 4 at 9:45 a.m., a Johnson woman asked for a temporary restraining order against her separated husband, who wasn’t being physically violent but appeared menacing nonetheless.
Jan. 4 at 1:11 p.m., a car caught fire in the parking lot of the Jolley gas station in Johnson, but was put out with a fire extinguisher. The car had to be towed, so police gave the driver a ride home.
Jan. 4 at 2:23 p.m., a Hyde Park man said his identification was stolen and used to make a purchase at Walmart.
Jan. 4 at 12:35 p.m., a chartered bus crashed into a utility pole on Hogback Road in Johnson. The driver told police he did so to avoid a car that was coming around a corner in his lane. No one was injured, and the bus, a 2020 Thompson, was towed away.
Jan. 4 at 5:28 p.m., one person left the scene of an alleged domestic argument on Plot Road in Johnson after police were called. The caller said there was no physical violence, but sought a temporary restraining order.
Jan. 5 at midnight, a truck was off the side of Centerville Road in Hyde Park, its nose still in the road. Police couldn’t contact the owner at the time, so the truck was towed away.
Jan. 5 at 1:54 p.m., police accused Russell D. Boyden, 35, of Johnson with driving after criminal license suspension after pulling over his car on Gould Hill Road in Johnson for having an expired inspection sticker.
Jan. 5 at 2:54 p.m., a Ford pickup truck traveling up West Hill Road in Wolcott collided with a Chevy pickup truck that pulled into the road in front of it. No one was injured but the Ford was totaled and towed.
Jan. 6 at 11:17 a.m., four youths at the Laraway School in Johnson were being unruly, but police and staff calmed them down.
Jan. 6 at 3:06 p.m., police say a driver who crashed into a car in the parking lot of Johnson’s Sterling Market drove away, but crashed into a ditch at Route 15 and Hogback Road. The driver, Kim Loeffler, 47, of Essex Junction, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and leaving the scene of a crash. Her blood alcohol level was not available.
Jan. 6 at 8:55 p.m., deputies assisted Morristown police in administering a sobriety test to an alleged drunken driver on Brooklyn Street.
Jan. 7 at 9:58 a.m., a juvenile at Laraway was reported acting hostile to staff and had broken a lava lamp. Police helped de-escalate the situation.
Jan. 7 at 5:25 p.m., a Johnson woman called police to say a man was banging on her door, yelling at her profanely to move her car. The man told police he’d asked her to move her car before, but she didn’t.
Jan. 7 at 8:15 p.m., a Dodge pickup truck was T-boned by a Kia Sol as the Kia tried to pass the Dodge as it turned left into a driveway. The Dodge driver complained of shoulder pain, but was checked at the scene and was able to drive away. The Kia was towed.
Jan. 8 at 2:54 a.m., a man was passed out in a car parked near the intersection of Route 100C and Rocky Road in Johnson. Police pulled the man, Patryk A. Boivin, 18, of Johnson, out of the car and sat him in a snowbank to revive him, and then arrested him for driving under the influence after Boivin registered a 0.104 percent blood-alcohol level in a roadside test.
Jan. 8 at 10:26 a.m., police responded to an apartment on Route 15 in Wolcott after reports of a woman screaming. The two female tenants told police it wasn’t them.
Jan. 8 at 11:48 a.m., one Lamoille Union student put another in a headlock, but after a talk with the kids, it seemed more shenanigans than bullying.
Jan. 8 at 3:08 p.m., a portable toilet near the Comcast structure at the base of Town Hill in Wolcott caught fire; the flames were extinguished without further ado.
Jan. 9 at 10:56 a.m., police checked in with a kid who possibly skipped school, and found nothing wrong.
Jan. 9 at 11:29 a.m., a Johnson resident told police he or she hadn’t heard from a friend in several months, and was worried. The friend was from the Newport area, so deputies passed on the information to Newport police.
Jan. 9 at 7:43 p.m., a car parked in the Lamoille Union parking lot seemed to have been hit earlier by another car that drove away after causing a broken headlight.
Jan. 9 at 10:25 p.m., a man staying at the homeless shelter in Hyde Park asked to be taken to Copley Hospital for treatment.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.