Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 121
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets, 4; warnings, 10
Jan. 22 at 2:59 p.m., a Hyde Park woman told police she was being blackmailed in a Bitcoin scam.
Jan. 22 at 9:38 p.m., a Hyde Park man could hear a dog barking incessantly for more than an hour and wasn’t sure why.
Jan. 24 at 7:11 a.m., police checked in on a Wolcott man, and found he was OK.
Jan. 24 at 7:12 p.m., police worked with the Department for Children and Families on a possible case of child abandonment in Johnson.
Jan. 24 at 9:26 a.m., a Florida man who owns a Johnson property told police someone had plowed his road shut while he was in the Sunshine State. Police told the plow person to open up the road immediately.
Jan. 24 at 4:35 p.m., someone opened a Verizon Wireless account in a Johnson resident’s name and racked up more than $2,000 in charges.
Jan. 25 at 9:09 p.m., police accused Sherie M. Salls, 42, of Eden with violating conditions of release after seeing her car parked at a convenience store, knowing she had a 9 p.m. court-issued curfew.
Jan. 25 at 10:34 p.m., deputies assisted Hardwick police at a home where a reportedly suicidal man was inside with a gun. The man was taken into custody without anyone being harmed.
Jan. 26 at 7:38 a.m., police checked on a Wolcott woman whose Wi-Fi and cellphone service had stopped working. She complained about health problems, so police called Hardwick Rescue to take her to Copley Hospital so a doctor could take a look at her.
Jan. 26 at 9:34 a.m., a Johnson resident told police someone had cut the valve stems off his car tires. Police say they have a suspect, whom they issued a no-trespass order against.
Jan. 27 at 7:57 a.m., no one was injured in a three-car crash in the Hyde Park Route 100/15 traffic circle, but one of the cars may have left the scene.
Jan. 27 at 8:20 a.m., police checked on a Wolcott resident who told them he or she had stopped answering the phone after becoming weary of telemarketing calls.
Jan. 27 at 10:57 a.m., a Lamoille Union student was picked up by his or her parents after getting caught smoking pot.
Jan. 27 at 12:05 p.m., a Johnson resident was worried that a person she’d been arguing with the night before wasn’t returning messages, but then someone saw the person posting on Facebook, so concerns were allayed.
Jan. 27 at 4:50 p.m., a Wolcott resident reported an EBT card had been stolen and used to make $111 in purchases.
Jan. 27 at 8:15 p.m., Derby police told deputies they’d gotten information that someone was threatening to jump off of a bridge in Johnson. Police looked into it, but didn’t see evidence of any jumping.
Jan. 29 at 3:54 p.m., a young child in Johnson was talking about self-harm, but the child’s mom called back and said she’d take care of things.
Jan. 29 at 9:27 p.m., a car hit a utility pole near the Morristown/Hyde Park town line, so police handed off the case to Morristown.
Jan. 29 at 9:16 p.m., a car backed into the porch at Downtown Pizza in Johnson, causing minor damage.
Jan. 30 at 8:14 p.m., police arrested Angelina M. Lafave, 35, of Hyde Park on an active warrant for missing a court appearance.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.