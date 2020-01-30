Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 181
Arrests: 2
Civil tickets, 1; traffic tickets, 11; warnings, 27
Jan. 10 at 11:14 a.m., a vehicle hit a deer near the Route 15-Centerville Road intersection in Hyde Park.
Jan. 10 at 6:03 p.m., a resident of School Street in Johnson reported an 18-pound food package was stolen from the apartment entryway for the second time in as many weeks. Police are investigating.
Jan. 10 at 6:07 p.m., police told the person sending unwanted text messages to a Johnson resident to cut it out.
Jan. 10 at 6:42 p.m., 6:42 p.m., a person living with his or her mother-in-law in Hyde Park complained to police about the way the woman tries to discipline the kids. Police looked into it and told the complainant: her house, her rules.
Jan. 10 at 7:29 p.m., a North Hyde Park resident told police that medication was stolen, but didn’t want to file charges.
Jan. 11 at 10:51 a.m., the staff at the Teen Challenge men’s home in Johnson told police a man there was being unruly. Police took Joseph Craig, 56, of Swanton into custody and transported him to jail in St. Johnsbury.
Jan. 11 at 11:31 a.m., a Wolcott resident reported that neighbors were screaming at each other. One neighbor said he and his girlfriend had been arguing, but there was no physical violence.
Jan. 13 at 2:20 p.m., a couple of Lamoille Union students were fighting in the school parking lot, and one left in a car.
Jan. 13 at 3 p.m., also at Lamoille, one student offered another a hit off a dab pen, which was confiscated before the student was sent to diversion.
Jan. 13 at 7:54 p.m., a Hyde Park child told police he thought his foster parent was intoxicated.
Jan. 13 at 10:04 p.m., police arrested Seibeon D. Domasin, 25, of Waterbury after pulling him over for driving through Johnson village without his vehicle’s headlights on. Police say Domasin registered a 0.149 percent blood-alcohol level in a roadside sobriety test.
Jan. 13 at 11:54 p.m., a Hyde Park village resident thought they heard someone trying to break into their home, but police didn’t see anything to validate this.
Jan. 14 at 2:47 a.m., a row at the homeless shelter in Hyde Park village was resolved when one of the people left the premises.
Jan. 14 at 8:59 a.m., a Johnson woman told police her son had slept in and was late for school and was yelling at her.
Jan. 14 at 3:56 p.m., police investigated possible vandalism to a car parked at the courthouse in Hyde Park.
Jan. 15 at 11:14 a.m., in Johnson, a woman’s concerns that her daughter was being defrauded by one of those gift card scams was unfounded: The gift cards were real, police say.
Jan. 15 at 11:16 a.m., tenants at an oft-reported Wolcott address told police someone was going through the trash.
Jan. 15 at 1:19 p.m., police helped Lamoille Union staff confiscate a student’s foodstuffs that were allegedly infused with THC.
Jan. 15 at 5:27 p.m., a Wolcott woman told police she thinks her daughter may have stolen her prescription pills
Jan. 15 at 8:15 p.m., an intoxicated woman who tried unsuccessfully to buy more beer in Johnson got a ride home with a deputy.
Jan. 16 at 2:17 a.m., a drunken man lying on the side of Route 15 in Wolcott was given a ride to a relative’s house.
Jan. 16 at 7:22 a.m., a Wolcott school bus was hit from behind by an SUV at Route 100 and Town Hill Road. No one was hurt — there were 16 students on board — and police didn’t see any damage to either vehicle, although the bus owner claimed some damage. Icy roads were blamed for the crash, and neither driver got a ticket.
Jan. 16 at 7:55 a.m., farther down the road in Wolcott, a car was in a ditch, with no driver around. The driver, uninjured, came back later and a tow truck was summoned.
Jan. 16 at 10:20 a.m., a milk truck was on its side near a farm off Centerville Road in Hyde Park.
Jan. 16 at 1:42 p.m., a mom and daughter got into a argument in Johnson. It turned physical, but no one was hurt and no charges filed.
Jan. 17 at 2:59 p.m., a scammer tried to dupe a Hyde Park resident with a scheme involving Medicare.
Jan. 17 at 3:43 p.m., a car pulling out of the Lamoille Union parking lot was rear-ended by a car driven by a student. No injuries; no tickets.
Jan. 17 at 5:09 p.m., a Johnson woman was having trouble with a person who wouldn’t leave her alone, but was unable to secure a temporary restraining order.
Jan. 18 at 9:55 a.m., a Wolcott resident said a snow shovel valued at $25 had been stolen.
Jan. 18 at 5:16 p.m., the credit card of a Johnson man who’d gone missing for a few days was used in Jacksonville, Fla. Police suspect the man used his own card.
Jan. 19 at 10:01 a.m., police accused Jeremy Edwards, 34, of South Burlington of driving after criminal license suspension, after Edwards crashed head-on into another vehicle on Route 100C in Johnson. No one was injured, including the six children Edwards had with him in the car.
Jan. 19 at 11:51 a.m., in Johnson, a Gould Hill resident complained about snow being left in the road’s right of way. He was advised to take up the issue with the town road crew.
Jan. 20 at 8:29 a.m., the Johnson Maplefields crew would like to secure a no-trespass order against an unwelcome patron, just as soon as they figure out the person’s name.
Jan. 20 at 9:08 a.m., a driver who’d crashed his car the night before on Barnes Road in Hyde Park told police he didn’t realize he needed to report the accident.
Jan. 20 at 2:48 p.m., a car took out some mailboxes near the intersection of Ross Road and Route 100 in Hyde Park. No one was injured.
Jan. 21 at 11:10 a.m., a truck driver told police he must’ve hit something the other day and not noticed at the time, judging by the damage to his vehicle. It was reported for insurance purposes.
Jan. 21 at 4:23 p.m., some “customers” left Moog’s Joint in Johnson without paying their $32 tab, eluding employees who tried to nab them. Police are investigating.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.