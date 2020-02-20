Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 259
Arrests: 9
Welfare checks: 4
Suspicious events: 20
Agency assists: 5
Civil tickets, 2; traffic tickets, 5; warnings, 9
Jan. 31 at 9:21 a.m., police responded to a reported bullying incident at Johnson Elementary School.
Jan. 31 at 1:54 p.m., juveniles at Laraway in Johnson were throwing ice.
Feb. 1 at 2:41 p.m., police responded to a home on East Hill Road in Wolcott where a person, Amy Morrison, 35, of Chester, N.H., was found with a small caliber gunshot wound on her thigh. Witnesses applied a tourniquet with a belt before police arrived, and Morrison was taken to Copley Hospital. Police say Morrison and three other people were at camp for the weekend and Morrison accidentally shot herself with a .22 caliber revolver while loading it. Police say alcohol was a factor, but say it appears to have been an accident.
Feb. 2 at 11 p.m., police assisted with a possible case of electronic harassment in Johnson.
Feb. 3 at 8:34 a.m., the county prosecutor’s office told police that a different case of harassment over the phone was not criminal, but rather a civil matter.
Feb. 3 at 9:13 a.m., Jesse Stancliff, 28, of Morrisville, who had a warrant out for his arrest, turned himself over to police.
Feb. 3 at 9:59 a.m., a man who was accused of taking three chickens from a Wolcott residence told police he had permission, and had also taken two birds earlier.
Feb. 3 at 1:28 p.m., a Wolcott woman told police someone had been plowing snow so she couldn’t move her vehicle.
Feb. 4 at 2:14 p.m., a child who took off from Hyde Park Elementary School was later located and brought back to school.
Feb. 4 at 1:24 p.m., a Wolcott resident reported getting a scam phone call from someone claiming to be an FBI investigator who was asking for a Social Security number.
Feb. 4 at 4:41 p.m., no one was injured in a two-car crash in Hyde Park at the corner of Route 15 and Centerville Road, but one of the drivers, Brock F. Adams, 40, of Morrisville was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after registering a 0.113 percent blood alcohol concentration at the scene.
Feb. 4 at 6:58 p.m., a person who damaged property in North Hyde Park did so because he or she wasn’t able to buy cigarettes, a witness said.
Feb. 5 at 10:37 a.m., police caught up with a person who had allegedly left the Johnson Maplefield’s without paying for gas, who told them he thought he had paid and would make good on the transaction.
Feb. 5 at 7:05 p.m., police told the parties involved in a Wolcott landlord/tenant dispute it was a civil matter, not criminal.
Feb. 6 at 11:09 a.m., police arrested Cherie Salls, 42, of Johnson on an arrest warrant for failing to appear for an earlier court appearance.
Feb. 6 at 6:02 p.m., police accused Grady Stoddard, 32, of Belvidere of domestic assault after responding to a complaint from a woman who said Stoddard assaulted her Jan. 29.
Feb. 7 at 4:13 p.m., a Johnson resident complained that a neighbor was blowing snow onto his property.
Feb. 8 at 9:21 a.m., police arrested Sean Meunier, 38, of Huntington for violating conditions of release.
Feb. 8 at 9:40 a.m., a Johnson woman told police her ex-boyfriend was giving her trouble.
Feb. 8 at 11:30 a.m., assisted Northern EMS with a man who fell down in his Johnson driveway and was unable to get up. The man was not injured.
Feb. 8 at 2:34 p.m., one of the two people involved in a Snapchat dispute was issued a temporary restraining order.
Feb. 8 at 6:56 p.m., police told a Hyde Park resident it was OK to call a wrecker to remove cars in his or her driveway.
Feb. 9 at 11:35 p.m., after a “slow chase” lasting a little more than a half-mile, police pulled over Tammy Lashomb, 45, of Morrisville and charged her with driving after criminal license suspension and eluding police. Lashomb was stopped on Route 15 in Wolcott after police noticed the plates didn’t match the car she was driving.
Feb. 10 at 1:41 a.m., a man told police he and his ex-wife got into an argument during a child exchange.
Feb. 10 at 9:41 a.m., a person told police he or she had been sexually assaulted in Shelburne, so deputies turned the case over to Shelburne police.
Feb. 10 at 11:25 a.m., a man asked police how he could get his belongings back from his ex-girlfriend, whom he was barred from seeing.
Feb. 10 at 3:51 p.m., police arrested Matthew Lapan, 35, of Johnson on suspicion of driving after criminal license suspension after pulling him over in Johnson village.
Feb. 11 at 8:55 a.m., after investigating a reported incident at a Hyde Park home, police accused Matthew Piangerelli, 43, of Hyde Park with domestic assault.
Feb. 11 at 3:18 p.m., Caspian Arms in Wolcott told police it was missing some gun pieces, and it was required to report it to the federal ATF, too. Police are investigating.
Feb. 12 at 1:01 p.m., a woman asked police for help in obtaining a relief from abuse order against her ex-boyfriend, who was trying to contact her on social media.
Feb. 12 at 3:23 p.m., a teenager told police she thought her parents were involved in drug activity. Police referred the case to the Department for Children and Families.
Feb. 12 at 4:21 p.m., police accused Cherie Salls, 42, of Johnson of violating conditions of release, after she was arrested and arraigned in Caledonia County on narcotic charges, including heroin possession.
Feb. 12 at 5:21 p.m., a Wolcott woman told police she had sent $12,000 via a third party to a bank in Oklahoma, in what appears to be an online dating scam.
Feb. 13 at 7:01 a.m., no one was injured in a two-car crash on the Willow Crossing section of Route 15 in Johnson.
Feb. 13 at 10:52 a.m., police told a Johnson man that he needs to return his ex-girlfriend’s personal property, and not hold it until she paid him unpaid rent.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.