Total reported incidents: 96
Arrests: 0
Traffic tickets: 4
Warnings: 9
Jan. 8 at 3:04 a.m., a North Hyde Park man said no one at his place had done anything wrong, in an ongoing dispute between neighbors.
Jan. 8 at 12:25 p.m., police called the owner of a vehicle that had broken down on the side of Johnson Street Extension in Hyde Park, and the owner said he was working on getting it moved out of the way.
Jan. 8 at 12:49 p.m., a man driving on Route 15 in Johnson said something hit his driver’s side window and smashed it, just as he was crossing paths with a garbage truck headed the other direction. The truck driver told police he had his chute closed because he had already made his last pick-up of the day.
Jan. 8 at 7:56 p.m., a Johnson Maplefields employee said a man had been sleeping in his vehicle parked at the gas pumps for 20 minutes. Police drove up and saw the man asleep in the driver’s seat, a phone in his hands, a lit cigarette in his mouth, and a crack pipe in the center console. The deputy shook the man awake, and the man said the pipe was used for “MJ,” and proffered another one he pulled from his pocket. The deputy remained convinced they were crack pipes, and was granted permission to search the car, but nothing else was found and no crime was alleged.
Jan. 9 at 8:46 a.m., police removed some trash and clothing strewn about Wilson Road in Johnson.
Jan. 9 at 8:19 p.m., while following behind a yellow Subaru on Route 15 in Wolcott, the lead car suddenly pulled onto the road shoulder. When police asked the car’s occupants if everything was alright, they said the driver was having trouble seeing the road with the deputy’s cruiser lights in the rearview mirrors.
Jan. 10 at 2:18 a.m., a suspicious vehicle parked, idling for 30 minutes, at the end of River Road East in Johnson was gone by the time police arrived, but the deputy did see a Cadillac DeVille with Vermont plates leaving the area.
Jan. 10 at 11:26 a.m., a car swerved into a field on Battle Row Road in Hyde Park to avoid another vehicle turning into a driveway, and a confrontation between the two drivers ensued.
Jan. 11 at 12:28 a.m., two residents of the Hyde Park homeless shelter got into an argument, with one threatening to knock the teeth out of the other, and the threatened man calling the other a junkie. The two went to their separate corners and there were no more calls that night.
Jan. 11 at 8:41 a.m., a Wolcott woman said someone driving an older, gold-colored Jeep with lights on top stopped by her Route 15 home and asked her for money, claiming he was homeless.
Jan. 11 at 10:59 a.m., a Hyde Park village resident saw an offensive sticker on a pole while out for a walk with her child, and reported it to police.
Jan. 11 at 4:44 p.m., a woman who had been driving on Garfield Road in Hyde Park a couple hours earlier told police a fuel delivery truck almost ran her off the road.
Jan. 11 at 8:47 p.m., deputies assisted Vermont State Police with a domestic disturbance on Knowles Flat Road in Eden.
Jan. 12 at 2:40 p.m., a woman told police her car was hit from behind on Route 15 near Lamoille Valley Veterinary Services, and the other car just kept going.
Jan. 13 at 4:55 p.m., state police asked a deputy to find and dispatch a deer that had been hit by a car on Cemetery Road in Johnson.
Jan. 14 at 11:06 a.m., a car was stopped on Route 12 in Elmore, as the driver hoping to find Stowe tried to get his GPS to work. Police gave the man verbal directions and he went on his way.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
