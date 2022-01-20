Total reported incidents: 84
Arrests: 3
Traffic tickets: 1
Warnings: 7
Jan. 7 at 7:40 a.m., someone spray painted a building, a Dumpster and a portable toilet on Main Street in Johnson with unidentifiable graffiti.
Jan. 7 at 9:58 a.m., following a sexual assault investigation, deputies arrested Travis Morrissey, 49, of Essex Town, for lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.
Jan. 8 at 8:15 a.m., deputies had two vehicles towed from Johnson’s Main Street because they were impeding road crews.
Jan. 8 at 9:23 p.m., the Hyde Park warming shelter sought police assistance in making an unwelcome guest leave.
Jan. 8 at 11:36 p.m., a female was reported standing in the middle of Route 15 in Hyde Park, screaming.
Jan. 10 at 1:22 p.m., Tiffany J. Clark, 42, of Johnson was arrested for abuse of a vulnerable adult, following an investigation in Johnson village.
Jan. 10 at 1:32 p.m., the school resource officer found marijuana on a Lamoille Union High School student and cited the teen for possession and delinquency.
Jan. 10 at 3:19 p.m., a vehicle went off the road on Main Street in Johnson and into a front yard. No one was injured.
Jan. 11 at 8:38 a.m., the school resource officer, along with staff at Lamoille Union and Green Mountain Tech, offered assistance to a student’s family in time of need.
Jan. 11 at 10:45 a.m., police investigated a possible sexual abuse in Johnson.
Jan. 11 at 6:58 p.m., a Johnson resident said someone ran over their dog while it was out in the middle of Park Street.
Jan. 11 at 8:53 p.m., deputies had a car towed out of a ditch on North Wolcott Road and returned to its owner.
Jan. 11 at 9:16 p.m., while tied up with the car in the ditch, Morristown police lent a hand with a family fight in Hyde Park.
Jan. 13 at 6:23 p.m., a deer that had been hit by a car on Route 15 in Johnson was put out of its misery.
Jan. 13 at 8:58 p.m., folks on Upper French Hill Road in Johnson quieted down when asked to by police.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
