Total reported incidents: 145
Arrests: 7
Traffic tickets: 7
Warnings: 40
Dylan Arnold, 28, of Wolcott, was arrested for cruelty to children and domestic assault, following a Jan. 4 incident at Wolcott Elementary School.
Jan. 6 at 12:48 p.m., two students were fighting at Lamoille Union High School, according to the school resource officer.
Jan. 6 at 1:18 p.m., William J. Weston, 67, of Morristown, was arrested for driving after criminal license suspension, following a traffic stop on Centerville Road in Hyde Park.
Jan. 6 at 3:02 p.m., the school resource officer determined that allegations of misconduct at Lamoille Union were misinformation spread through social media by students.
Jan. 6 at 3:13 p.m., a Johnson resident reported being scammed.
Jan. 6 at 4:06 p.m., a deputy looked for solutions to a Johnson family’s argument.
Jan. 6 at 7:09 p.m., two teens from an out-of-the-area school brought their ongoing feud to a Lamoille Union basketball game — the boys were hosting Lyndon that night — where deputies mediated the conflict.
Jan. 6 at 10:20 p.m., a Wolcott resident said someone yelled profanities at them and destroyed a portion of their fence.
Jan. 7 at 1:42 p.m., a Hyde Park resident reported being threatened by a family member.
Jan. 7 at 1:48 p.m., child + cellphone = accidental 911 call.
Jan. 8 at 12:25 p.m., someone reported seeing someone slumped over the steering wheel of a car in the middle of Wilson Road in Johnson. The man was OK, deputies say.
Jan. 8 at 12:44 p.m., a driver got help with her flat tire on Route 15 in Hyde Park.
Jan. 8 at 5:24 p.m., deputies are investigating suspicious activity off Richard Woolcutt Road in Wolcott.
Jan. 9 at 7:51 a.m., no one was injured in a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 100 and Wilson Road in North Hyde Park.
Jan. 9 at 9:16 a.m., a juvenile in Johnson was arrested for possession of marijuana.
Jan. 9 at 11:06 a.m., a deputy refereed a dispute in Hyde Park regarding a borrowed vehicle.
Jan. 9 at 11:34 a.m., some Lancers were engaging in fisticuffs, reported the resource officer at Lamoille Union.
Jan. 9 at 1:44 p.m., deputies assisted with a debit card dispute in Johnson.
Jan. 10 at 12:58 a.m., Danielle Lowe, 33, no address given, allegedly led deputies on a vehicle chase along Route 15 in Wolcott before being pulled over and arrested for aggravated assault, simple assault, assault on a law enforcement officer, eluding police, leaving the scene of an accident and driving after criminal license suspension. Police say Lowe had four active warrants out for her arrest.
Jan. 10 at 4:27 p.m., deputies responded to a feud among two people across the street from the sheriff’s department.
Jan. 10 at 5:31 p.m., deputies checked on the well-being of a Wolcott resident who later called and said he was OK.
Jan. 11 at 8 a.m., no one was injured in a crash on Garfield Road in Hyde Park.
Jan. 11 at 9:44 a.m., THC-laden edibles were reportedly being sold on the Lamoille Union campus. Jan. 11 at 11:18 a.m., following a traffic stop, Joshua Limlaw, 33, of Eden, was arrested for driving after criminal license suspension, as well as on an active warrant for failing to appear for a prior court date.
Jan. 11 at 4:16 p.m., no people were injured when a car hit a deer on Route 100 in North Hyde Park, but the animal didn’t survive the encounter.
Jan. 11 at 6:56 p.m., deputies responded to an overdose on Mill Street in Hyde Park and were able to revive the person with Narcan.
Jan. 11 at 3:52 p.m., Joshua Simpson, 32, of Hyde Park, was arrested on an active warrant, after he was pulled over in Morrisville.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
