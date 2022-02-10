Total reported incidents: 84
Arrests: 4
Traffic tickets: 1
Warnings: 3
Cherie Salls, 44, of Johnson, was arrested for unlawful trespass, related to a Jan. 8 incident at the Jolley convenience store in Johnson.
Louis Marsh Jr., 48, of Johnson, was arrested for retail theft, related to a Jan. 24 incident at the Maplefields convenience store in Johnson.
A juvenile was arrested for underage marijuana possession and delinquency, after allegedly having the substance on them at Lamoille Union High School Jan. 27.
Jan. 28 at 3:17 a.m., a deputy had an uneventful but refreshing 3 a.m. walking foot patrol around Hyde Park village.
Jan. 28 at 7:14 a.m., deputies responded to a dispute in North Hyde Park.
Jan. 28 at 12:33 p.m., deputies issued a citation on behalf of Vermont State Police.
Jan. 28 at 3:31 p.m., the school resource officer found a vaping device on a Lamoille Union High School student.
Jan. 28 at 4:23 p.m., the school resource officer helped a student with transportation to their home.
Jan. 28 at 5:11 p.m., deputies served a Johnson resident a temporary restraining order issued by the court.
Jan. 29 at 9:53 a.m., a resident of Richard Woolcutt Road was busy fixing a broken post on a set of mailboxes that had been knocked over the night before.
Jan. 29 at 10:40 a.m., someone called and requested stepped-up police presence on Route 15 in Wolcott.
Jan. 29 at 2 p.m., a Wolcott resident was concerned a logger was allegedly logging his property and the property across the road without permission.
Jan. 29 at 2:01 p.m., an employee at the ReSource store in Hyde Park said someone used a credit card that was flagged for being involved in fraud.
Jan. 29 at 2:03 p.m., a Hyde Park resident worried personal tax information on their computer was compromised.
Jan. 30 at 12:33 a.m., dispatch responded to a 911 hang-up call in Johnson and the person who answered said they misdialed.
Jan. 30 at 5:14 a.m., another 911 hang-up call came from North Hyde Park. The people there said everything was fine and a child had been playing with the phone.
Jan. 30 at 12:05 p.m., AAA was summoned to remove a broken-down vehicle from the side of Route 15 near Katy Win mobile home park in Johnson.
Jan. 30 at 3:40 p.m., a man said someone was being harassed over a car he and another person bought.
Jan. 31 at 12:15 p.m., deputies advised the town on how best to get a snowmobile trailer parked on town property on Depot Street in Hyde Park towed away.
Jan. 31 at 3:21 p.m., police received notice of a suspicious interaction between a social worker and a Johnson resident.
Jan. 31 at 3:43 p.m., deputies assisted a Hyde Park resident sort through some possibly fraudulent credit card transactions.
Jan. 31 at 3:53 p.m., police arrested Omarion Travis, 18, of Stannard, for disorderly conduct by electronic device, false public alarms and criminal threatening, after threats were made against Lamoille Union High School, forcing the closure of the school for a day.
Feb. 1 at 9:01 a.m., deputies served a temporary restraining order on a Johnson village resident.
Feb. 1 at 3:03 p.m., a car hit a deer on Route 15.
Feb. 2 at 4:55 a.m., deputies used a fire extinguisher on a structure fire on St. John’s Street in Johnson until the fire department arrived to more thoroughly put out the flames.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.