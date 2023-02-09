Total reported incidents: 185
Arrests: 3
Traffic tickets: 4
Warnings: 25
Fingerprint services: 82
Special overtime calls: 14
Transports: 4
Jan. 27 at 10:34 a.m., deputies mediated a landlord/tenant dispute on St. John’s Street in Johnson.
Jan. 27 at 11:50 p.m., someone on French Hill in Johnson reported a phone scam.
Jan. 27 at 12:12 p.m., deputies responded to a family disturbance in Hyde Park.
Jan. 27 at 2:42 p.m., the school resource officer reported that a Lamoille Union High School student had looked up inappropriate material on a school computer.
Jan. 27 at 5:48 p.m., someone reported a juvenile at the Laraway School was threatening people.
Jan. 28 at 2:58 p.m., a deputy did foot patrol of the Northern Vermont University campus.
Jan. 29 at 5:47 p.m., deputies dealt with a family dispute in Johnson.
Jan. 30 at 1:05 a.m., Shawn McAllister, 52, of Johnson, was arrested on an active warrant and held without bail.
Jan. 30 at 8:30 a.m., police issued no trespass letters to some folks unwelcome at a Hyde Park apartment and stood by as the landlord changed the locks.
Jan. 30 at 10:34 a.m., a tractor trailer got stuck in a snowbank trying to turn onto Silver Ridge Road in Hyde Park. A deputy summoned a tow truck for the big rig.
Jan. 30 at 4:08 p.m., the school resource officer dealt with an alleged assault at Lamoille Union.
Jan. 30 at 6:13 p.m., police helped a woman who was huffing inhalants in Johnson get medical attention.
Jan. 31 at 3 a.m., no nap time for K9 deputy Edo as he was requested by Morristown police to do his favorite thing — sniff some stuff for drugs.
Jan. 31 at 6:48 a.m., we’ll let the wordsmiths at the sheriff’s department handle this one from Hyde Park village: “A problematic parker placed their car in a prohibited place. Proposed and pursued was a provision that provided palliation.”
Jan. 31 at 9:38 a.m., deputies investigated a domestic assault in Wolcott.
Jan. 31 at 10:20 a.m. and 2:18 p.m., a deputy logged some serious mileage with two different prisoner transfers at opposite ends of the state — one in St. Johnsbury and one in Springfield.
Jan. 31 at 4:37 p.m., Dustin Roberts, 25, of St. Albans, was arrested on multiple warrants and held without bail.
Feb. 1 at 6:45 a.m., an NVU student reported a blackmail scam, not the first one police fielded recently.
Feb. 1 at 6:02 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Copley Hospital to assist Morristown police with an unruly man, who later went home with his dad.
Feb. 1 at 8:03 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported parked at the Johnson Maplefields.
Feb. 1 at 8:38 p.m., Bradley Wells, 50, of Johnson, was arrested on an active warrant in Johnson village.
Feb. 2 at 1:18 a.m., deputies aided during a structure fire in Johnson.
Feb. 2 at 12:55 p.m., a Hyde Park villager reported the theft of some prescription medications.
Feb. 2 at 3:26 p.m., police checked on a car pulled over on the side of Route 15. The driver had stopped to place a couple of phone calls.
Feb. 2 at 6:34 p.m., a car that crashed into a ditch on Garfield Road in Hyde Park was pulled back by a tow truck, and no injuries or property damage were reported.
Feb. 2 at 6:47 p.m., a deputy dealt with a dead deer, at the request of state wildlife officials.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.