Total reported incidents: 136
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets: 3
Traffic warnings: 4
Jan. 22 at 4:35 a.m., a vehicle that slid off the road near the intersection of Battle Row and Marcoux Road was pulled back on without incident.
Jan. 22 at 5:54 a.m., what was initially reported as a structure fire on Cleveland Corners Road turned out to be a vehicle fire.
Jan. 22 at 8:27 a.m., deputies were asked to remove squatters from a Route 100 residence in North Hyde Park. Further investigation revealed that the people aren’t squatters but actually tenants; police told them to resolve the matter with their landlord.
Jan. 22 at 12:50 p.m., assisted Green Mountain Support Services in Johnson.
Jan. 22 at 9:41 p.m., an elderly Hyde Park resident called police to report strange noises on the roof and an ongoing issue with the lighting in her home. After an investigation the deputy determined that the noise was a light bulb. He replaced the bulb, which resolved the problem.
Jan. 22 at 9:52 p.m., a caller asked police to check on the well-being of her ex-boyfriend, who was making suicidal comments. An hour later she called back to say deputies didn’t have to check on him after all.
Jan. 23 at 6:53 a.m., police assisted Northern Emergency Medical Services on Battle Row, where a 72-year-old man was breathing but unresponsive after suffering a diabetic episode. He was later transported by ambulance for monitoring.
Jan. 23 at 2:13 p.m., Patryk Boivin, 20, of Johnson, was arrested and accused of driving after criminal license suspension after a traffic stop on Route 100 in Hyde Park. Boivin was cited to appear in court on March 17 and released.
Jan. 24 at 1:40 p.m., after a 911-hangup call police called back and were told that someone’s niece had been playing with the phone and called 911 by accident.
Jan. 24 at 8:22 p.m., a Johnson resident told deputies he or she was receiving threatening messages from someone living in Hardwick. Police contacted the Hardwick resident and advised them to stop.
Jan. 25 at 9:16 a.m., the alarm was sounding again at a Foote Brook Farm Road residence that has been the site of several false alarm calls.
Jan. 25 at 12:43 p.m., a Wilson Road resident told deputies a package, which FedEx claimed was delivered, had been stolen the week before.
Jan. 25 at 3:54 p.m., back on Wilson Road, a burglary was reported at the Lamoille County Field Days grounds. Someone allegedly broke into a building and looked over some cars, but nothing else was reported.
Jan. 25 at 8:09 p.m., after a single vehicle slid off McKinstry Hill Road in Hyde Park deputies responded and later accused the driver, Nicholas Ingerson, 32, of Hyde Park, of driving under the influence. Ingerson was taken into custody and processed for DUI; in roadside tests police measured Ingerson’s blood alcohol level at .25 percent.
Jan. 25 at 8:50 p.m., deputies were still on scene investigating a possible DUI and were unable to respond when another vehicle slid off Route 15 in Hyde Park.
Jan. 26 at 6:55 a.m., a caller told police she found a red toolbox in the middle of Route 15 near Willow Crossing. She later placed it in a snowbank near Sterling Market; she told deputies it was empty other than one $5 bill and had the initials JHR on it.
Jan. 26 at 9:39 a.m., deputies responded to Laraway Youth and Family Services, where they persuaded one youth to accept a ride home.
Jan. 26 at 12:56 p.m., a Hyde Park resident told police she could see someone sitting out in a field near her home. Police responded and found a man after following his footprints; he was served a no-trespass order and left the area.
Jan. 26 at 2:34 p.m., another false alarm on Foote Brooke Road; the owner of the property advised that someone is coming to fix the alarm system.
Jan. 26 at 10:15 p.m., a driver stopped on Lower Main Street in Johnson got a ticket for driving after civil license suspension and a written warning for condition of vehicle.
Jan. 27 at 11:55 a.m., a concerned Johnson resident called police to report that a dog in a crate was being left in a Toyota Prius all day on Main Street. When a deputy responded Prius and dog were gone.
Jan. 27 at 7:20 p.m., deputies checked a Baldwin Brook Road residence for someone who Milton police believe was involved in a hit-and-run, but there was no sign of them.
Jan. 28 at 11:42 a.m., yet another false alarm on Foote Brook Road.
