Total reported incidents: 110
Arrests: 6
Civil tickets: 2
Traffic tickets: 5
Warnings: 4
Jan. 21 at 9:06 a.m., the school resource officer located a vaping device on a Lamoille Union student.
Jan. 21 at 9:49 a.m., deputies attempted to server court paperwork to a Wolcott resident.
Jan. 21 at 2:14 p.m., traffic cones were placed along Route 15 in Wolcott to slow people down.
Jan. 21 at 3:14 p.m., the school resource officer found three other LUHS students with vaping devices.
Jan. 21 at 3:17 p.m., also at Lamoille, a male teen was cited into juvenile court for allegedly sending indecent pictures to a female classmate.
Jan. 21 at 3:45 p.m., deputies responded to what ended up being a false alarm on Garfield Road in Hyde Park.
Jan. 21 at 7:56 p.m., the driver who hit a deer with their car on Hogback Road wasn’t injured, but the deer had to be euthanized.
Jan. 22 at 4:42 p.m., a Hyde Park youth called to complain that a classmate and another unknown juvenile were sending her threatening messages via social media.
Jan. 22 at 5 p.m., deputies checked on reports that some Hyde Park goats weren’t being fed or watered but found the goats to be properly cared for.
Jan. 22 at 5:42 p.m., no one was hurt in a single car crash on Route 100 in Eden, but the vehicle was deemed a total loss.
Jan. 23 at 5:07 p.m., no one was injured in a two-car crash on Route 15 in Johnson and both cars were able to be driven away.
Jan. 23 at 7:26 p.m., deputies received a report of theft from a North Hyde Park home and began an investigation.
Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m., deputies checked out an abandoned Hyde Park building with a light on inside but didn’t report anything amiss.
Jan. 23 at 8:35 p.m., after receiving multiple 911 calls about a person driving drunkenly, deputies caught up with the subject, Tina Rae, 50, of Morrisville, and arrested her for driving under the influence, second offense, and driving after criminal license suspension.
Jan. 24 at 1:24 a.m., deputies responded to a family fight in Hyde Park.
Jan. 24 at 11:14 a.m., the school resource officer talked to an Eden Central School student who brought a lighter to school.
Jan. 24 at 4:27 p.m., a man said he was the subject of a bunch of stickers plastered around Johnson saying he preyed on women and children, which he denied.
Jan. 25 at 10:19 a.m., a vehicle went off the road after swerving to miss a vehicle that didn’t obey a stop sign near the intersection of Route 100 and Longmore Hill in Hyde Park.
Jan. 25 at 7:26 p.m., a chicken coop in Hyde Park caught fire, possibly caused by a heat lamp, but deputies were able to contain the blaze.
Jan. 26 at 11:25 a.m., in a busy morning of vaping at LUHS, deputies issued tickets to two students and cited another into criminal court for using marijuana.
Jan. 26 at 4:45 p.m., after pulling a car over on Clay Hill Road in Johnson, deputies took the driver, Jesse Perry, 59, of Craftsbury, into custody on an active arrest warrant.
Jan. 26 at 8:14 p.m., deputies helped a Hyde Park resident seeking assistance with a mentally challenged family member.
Jan. 27 at 12:09 a.m., following an encounter with him in Johnson, deputies cited Joseph Wright, 22, of Cambridge, for driving after criminal license suspension.
Jan. 27 at 8:08 a.m., police arrested Graig F. Smith, 42, of Wolcott, on an active warrant.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
