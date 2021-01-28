Total reported incidents: 102
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets: 4
Warnings: 18
Jan. 15 at 7:05 a.m., a Johnson resident reported, for insurance purposes, earlier hitting a deer with a car.
Jan. 15 at 9:52 a.m., police arrested Adam Moodie, 38, of Morrisville, for violating conditions of release. Moodie, who was pulled over after police noticed his car was lacking a valid inspection sticker, was also wanted on an active arrest warrant.
Jan. 16 at 4:34 p.m., a deputy driving along Route 15 noticed a tote that fell out of a truck, and moved the tote and its contents off to the side of the road.
Jan. 16 at 10:30 p.m., a man found a purse left behind at the Union Bank in Johnson and dropped it off with police, who were able to find its owner.
Jan. 17 at 3:06 p.m., a 2009 Toyota pickup truck lost control and rolled over off the side of the road after trying to navigate a slight left turn on a stretch of Route 100 in Hyde Park that police described as “a sheet of ice.” No one was injured.
Jan. 17 at 3:57 p.m., on Railroad Street in Johnson, a man told police another man had brandished a shotgun and threatened to shoot him. The alleged gun-toter said he did not have any guns because of court conditions, and police didn’t find any at his home.
Jan. 17 at 4:29 p.m., a man showed up at a Wolcott resident’s home to report violent goings-on at his home, but when police talked with him about it, he had trouble remembering things. His wife came and picked him up.
Jan. 17 at 4:50 p.m., police provided some flashing blue lights on Elmore Pond Road while someone came and cleared a tree that had fallen across the road.
Jan. 18 at 1:39 p.m., back on Railroad Street, police took an unruly 18-year-old woman into protective custody due to her level of intoxication and transported her to the “Four Cs” — the Chittenden County Correctional Center.
Jan. 19 at 4:15 a.m., police responded to a burglary alarm at a home just off of Route 100 in Hyde Park, and found all of the building’s windows and doors secured.
Jan. 19 at 12:08 p.m., a round bale fell off the back of a truck headed down Route 100C in Johnson and destroyed a private road sign for Bouchard’s Way. The driver who lost the hay hasn’t been identified.
Jan. 20 at 1:26 a.m., after trying in vain to contact the owner of a vehicle parked on Hyde Park’s Main Street in violation of the village winter parking ban, police had the vehicle towed.
Jan. 20 at 5:44 a.m., police responded to reports of an ongoing family dispute at a Hyde Park home on Route 100, but the alleged victim declined to press charges.
Jan. 20 at 7:06 a.m., a deputy stopped on Route 100C in Johnson to check on a car off the side of the road. No one was with it, but police contacted the owner, who told them a tow truck was on its way.
Jan. 20 at 9:07 a.m., a man crashed into a telephone pole on Clay Hill Road in Johnson, snapping the pole about halfway up. The man wasn’t injured, but his vehicle was towed, and Johnson electrical crews were summoned to replace the pole.
Jan. 20 at 11:01 p.m., nothing came of a report from the Johnson Jolley of a man passed out in his vehicle in the parking lot for about an hour.
Jan. 21 at 6:21 a.m., police called a tow truck to pull a car back onto River Road East in Johnson.
Jan. 21 at 7:18 a.m., on Upper French Hill Road in Johnson, a woman who also slid off the side of the road had a friend come pull her car out.
Jan. 21 at 8:03 a.m., a Johnson woman complained that a school van has continuously parked and blocked her car in. The driver said she just sometimes has to wait a while for all the kids on the road to get aboard.
Jan. 21 at 8:42 a.m., police acted as go-between for a Johnson man concerned about his medication and Green Mountain Support Services, who has a case worker assigned to the man.
Jan. 21 at 10:21 a.m., police responded to Laraway School in Johnson to try and assist with a male who wouldn’t go home.
Jan. 21 at 3:38 p.m., a garbage truck got tangled in an electric line between two barns on Hoag Road in Johnson. The driver said he’d driven this route many times, but was in a new truck this time. The barn owner told police he and Casella were in talks to settle things civilly.
Jan. 21 at 5:01 p.m., police helped a Hyde Park woman concerned about her elderly mother being taken advantage of by other family members get in touch with Adult Protective Services.
Jan. 21 at 5:34 p.m., police checked on a Wolcott man on behalf of someone worried about him. The man said he’d been in bed all day and would contact the concerned party.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
