Total reported incidents: 76
Arrests: 3
Tickets: 1
Warnings: 2
Jan. 9 at 9:39 a.m., just days before a trial in which a jury found him guilty of several charges of sexual abuse against minors, police cited Jay Orost, 60, of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child. Orost has been in jail since 2017, and police say this latest criminal citation was not part of the charges he was about to face at trial. Arraignment on the new charge is scheduled for March.
Jan. 14 at 2:52 p.m., a Johnson village resident said an unwanted person was at her apartment without permission while she was away from home.
Jan. 14 at 5:27 p.m., deputies arrested Kimberly Bouchard, 35, of St. Albans, for custodial interference after Bouchard allegedly picked up her biological child without the adoptive mother knowing.
Jan. 14 at 6:50 p.m., deputies arrested Jeremy Rodriguez, 27, of Springfield, Mass., for driving under the influence, after pulling his allegedly swerving car over on Laporte Road in Morristown.
Jan. 14 at 9:27 p.m., a door was open at the MSI warehouse in Wolcott, where the Bucks used to be sad you didn’t stop, and deputies secured the premises.
Jan. 15 at 8:54 p.m., a Wolcott resident said someone came to their Garfield Road home, brandishing a gun and asking about a runaway child.
Jan. 16 at 1:41 a.m., a person on East Elmore Road in Wolcott complained about loud music being played nearby.
Jan. 16 at 12:36 p.m., a Johnson property owner said a vandal spray painted his trailer on Mine Road.
Jan. 16 at 5:04 p.m., deputies told a Johnson landlord that, although he wanted to have someone arrested for going to one of his tenant’s apartments, that wasn’t feasible since the tenant didn’t have a no-trespass order against the person.
Jan. 16 at 8:10 p.m., a caller told dispatch it was unsafe for a person wearing dark clothing to be riding a bike along Route 15 at that time of night.
Jan. 16 at 8:19 p.m., a Ford F-150 caught fire due to an electrical problem, summoning police and firefighters to Barnes and Whitcomb Island roads in Johnson.
Jan. 17 at 9:33 p.m., a deputy helped push a vehicle that had slid off the side of Sand Ridge Road back onto the road.
Jan. 17 at 8:26 p.m., deputies assisted EMS at Northern Vermont University in Johnson, where a student had reportedly overdosed on prescription medicine.
Jan. 18 at 10:26 a.m., a Hyde Park resident said someone was making fraudulent purchases using her credit card.
Jan. 18 at 12:14 p.m., a deputy lent a blue-light assist to a tow truck driver trying to extricate a car from Route 15 in Wolcott.
Jan. 18 at 12:48 p.m., the Vermont Transportation Agency asked police to get the owner of a moving van to move the vehicle out of the middle of Route 100C in Johnson.
Jan. 18 at 6:35 p.m., police are investigating a theft from a vehicle parked at a home on Route 15 in Johnson.
Jan. 19 at 9:35 a.m., deputies served a person a vacate order from the Mountain View mobile home park in Johnson.
Jan. 19 at 1:49 p.m., a Johnson man said his girlfriend stole his phone, but refused to give a written statement.
Jan. 20 at 3:50 p.m., a customer at Maplefields in Johnson was not allowed to purchase tobacco after showing an out-of-state license.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
