Total reported incidents: 177
Arrests: 6
Traffic tickets: 4
Warnings: 26
Fingerprint services: 74
Chad M. Lawrence, 47, of Johnson was arrested for disorderly conduct by phone or electronic communication, following an investigation into a Jan. 9 incident.
A juvenile at Lamoille Union High School was cited after an investigation into the alleged sale on Jan. 11 of THC-laden edibles.
Jan. 13 at 12:15 a.m., four-legged deputy Edo assisted Morristown police, sniffing a car pulled over on Route 15.
Jan. 13 at 6:03 a.m., no one was injured when a car slid off the side of Route 15 in Wolcott, and a deputy lent a hand to the driver.
Jan. 13 at 11:44 a.m., deputies responded to a single-car crash on Brook Road in Hyde Park.
Jan. 13 at 8:36 p.m., deputies trespassed two people from a home in Johnson village.
Jan. 14 at 12:36 a.m., a deputy assisted a driver with a broken-down car on the Northern Vermont University campus.
Jan. 14 at 11:47 a.m., someone possibly violated conditions of release in Johnson village, and police are looking into it.
Jan. 14 at 12:41 p.m., deputies assisted with a mental health crisis in Johnson village.
Jan. 14 at 2:11 p.m., another mental health crisis elsewhere in Johnson also brought sheriff’s department assistance.
Jan. 14 at 5:29 p.m., a car hit a deer on Elmore Pond Road in Wolcott.
Jan. 14 at 9:53 p.m., a deputy assisted an intoxicated person who was walking along Route 100 in Hyde Park.
Jan. 15 at 6:42 p.m., an act of unlawful mischief occurred on River Road in Johnson. Police are investigating.
Jan. 16 at 1:33 a.m., someone from out of state was allegedly trying to blackmail a Johnson resident, claimed the resident.
Jan. 16 at 5:11 p.m., a person was allegedly trespassing on Walnut Lane in Wolcott. Police are investigating.
Jan. 16 at 8:14 p.m., Kyle Phillips, 36, of Johnson, was arrested for violating an abuse prevention order.
Jan. 16 at 11:15 p.m., three hours later, Kyle Phillips was arrested again for violating an abuse prevention order after deputies responded to the same Hyde Park address. Phillips was sent to detox for the night.
Jan. 16 at 6:22 a.m., someone complained that a tractor trailer truck was parked at the North Hyde Park fire station.
Jan. 17 at 2:57 p.m., deputies issued a citation in Johnson on behalf of Newport police.
Jan. 17 at 7:04 p.m., on the way home from his shift, a deputy assisted a person whose car had broken down in Jeffersonville.
Jan. 18 at 8:17 a.m., the school resource officer heard a report that a Lamoille Union Middle School student had a vape device.
Jan. 18 at 12:34 p.m., deputies assisted with the landlord and tenant dispute in Johnson.
Jan. 18 at 12:35 p.m., a Wolcott resident reported getting unwanted text messages.
Jan. 18 at 12:55 p.m., a different Wolcott resident was concerned about someone being on her property.
Jan. 18 at 7:30 p.m., loiterers at the Hyde Park post office were told to move along.
Jan. 18 at 9:48 p.m., deputies responded to the untimely death of Terrance Michaud, 52, of Johnson, at their home on Upper French Hill Road in Johnson.
Jan. 18 at 10:55 p.m., deputies responded to a fire on Route 100C in Johnson.
Jan. 19 at 10:47 a.m., a concerned crosswalker complained about a car in Johnson.
Jan. 19 at 1:05 p.m., a Lamoille Union student was allegedly posting concerning material on SnapChat, according to the school resource officer.
Jan. 19 at 2:23 p.m., the resource officer heard from a student who received a suspicious message from an unfamiliar person.
Jan. 19 at 3:08 p.m., deputies assisted the Department for Children and Families in Hyde Park.
Jan. 19 at 6:50 p.m., Russell Luce, 52, of Hardwick, was arrested on an active warrant.
Jan. 19 at 11:50 p.m., a drunken person in Johnson was taken to detox for the night.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
