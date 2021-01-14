Total reported incidents: 88
Jan. 1 at 12:33 a.m., the new year started off with a bang; the first report of 2021 was about fireworks being shot off in the North Hyde Park/Johnson area.
Jan. 1 at 2:29 p.m., an elderly Johnson man told police he’s convinced a teenager has been plotting about getting into his home, and finally succeeded while he was away at the grocery store.
Jan. 1 at 3:31 p.m., a Wolcott man called police to complain about trash being dumped out of the back of a truck by his home, but called back to say he’d clean it up himself.
Jan. 1 at 8:43 p.m., a Christmas tree was spotted in the middle of Route 15 on the western edge of Johnson village.
Jan. 2 at 5:52 a.m., dispatch contacted the owner of one of the cars violating Johnson’s winter parking ban and told them to move it.
Jan. 2 at 6:21 a.m., police pulled up to a vehicle stopped in the middle of Route 15 with its hazard lights flashing through a snowfall too heavy for the driver to see through, and asked the driver to find a pull-off in order to not block traffic.
Jan. 2 at 7:40 p.m., police assisted Northern EMS with an intoxicated Hyde Park village man who was bleeding from a cut to his eye.
Jan. 3 at 6:13 a.m., one driver involved in a minor crash on Route 15 in Johnson left the scene without owning up to it.
Jan. 3 at 6:05 p.m., police beefed up patrol on Town Hill Road in Wolcott.
Jan. 3 at 7:02 p.m., a car was spotted driving on the wrong side of Route 100C for about half a mile and turned onto Route 100 headed for Eden, but the deputy on duty was on the other side of the county, in Wolcott, pulling someone else over.
Jan. 4 at 1:19 a.m., a man driving a U-Haul box truck was stuck on slippery, snow-covered East Hill Road in Wolcott.
Jan. 4 at 3:18 a.m., a deputy assisted Stowe police with the transport of a drunken driver to Copley Hospital for testing.
Jan. 4 at 5:31 a.m., all that was left to confirm the report of a vehicle sliding off the side of Centerville Road in Hyde Park were the tracks into the ditch.
Jan. 4 at 10:06 a.m., deputies attempted to help Vermont State Police find a woman wanted for a crime on River Road in Johnson, but were unable to find her.
Jan. 5 at 5:49 a.m., police ticketed a Johnson resident who was caught on a game camera throwing bags of kitty litter onto someone else’s property on Gould Hill.
Jan. 6 at 3:17 a.m., police responded to Houle Road in Hyde Park, where Brian Marshia, 59, had died in his home. Police say he died from natural causes and don’t suspect anything suspicious.
Jan. 6 at 9:26 a.m., police helped convince a Lamoille Union student to accept a ride home from a staff member.
Jan. 6 at 11:34 a.m., police attempted to contact the owner of a Johnson business that someone reported was flouting COVID-19 protocols, and when that attempt failed, it was referred to the attorney general’s office.
Jan. 6 at 11:54 a.m., a man with a large, swollen welt on his face came to the police department and said he had been assaulted by a man who rolled up in a small gray Nissan, beat him up and stole his Suboxone strips.
Jan. 6 at 3:28 p.m., police investigated a possible domestic assault, relayed to a third party by two young children, who then relayed the information to police.
Jan. 6 at 5:32 p.m., police helped the Department for Children and Families look around Wolcott for a juvenile reported missing from St. Albans.
Jan. 7 at 7:05 a.m., a car hit a deer on Route 100 in Hyde Park.
Jan. 7 at 3:57 a.m., police checked on a boy who hadn’t been heard from by the school in a few days. He was at home and OK.
Jan. 7 at 11:25 p.m., a Wolcott woman was looking to have some issues between her and her ex documented.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
