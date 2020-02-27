Total reported incidents, including traffic stops and fingerprints: 175
Arrests: 6
Civil tickets, 2; traffic tickets, 11; warnings, 4
Feb. 14 at 5:05 p.m., the department’s school resource officer assigned to North Country Union stayed for a basketball game against Vergennes, which the home team won, 65-49.
Feb. 14 at 11:04 p.m., police asked people who parked illegally off the Willow Crossing area of Route 15 in Johnson to move their cars.
Feb. 15 at 11:17 a.m., after running the license plate of a pickup truck parked on a Johnson village street, police determined the truck owner’s license had been suspended, so when the owner — Justin T. Lynch, 38, of Eden — drove away, police pulled him over and arrested him.
Feb. 16 at 9:20 a.m., a Hyde Park mother and daughter were arguing, and a temporary restraining order was discussed.
Feb. 17 at 8:39 a.m., police helped remove a person from the Hyde Park homeless shelter who had a no-trespass order against him or her.
Feb. 17 at 11:43 a.m., the North Country Union officer confiscated a dab pen containing a THC cartridge from the floor of the school store.
Feb. 17 at 12:07 p.m., police sought an arrest warrant for Tyler K. Foster, 24, listed as homeless, based on suspicion he had stolen a Milwaukee power tool from Johnson Farm and Garden.
Feb. 17 at 12:08 p.m., in a Wolcott custody dispute, police assisted a mother in retrieving her young daughter from the child’s father.
Feb. 17 at 6:05 p.m., a 17-year-old Johnson girl was charged with simple assault after police responded to a Johnson village home for a report of two girls fighting.
Feb. 17 at 10 p.m., the people arguing in the parking lot of the Johnson Dollar General store left before police arrived.
Feb. 18 at 5:56 a.m., possible drug use was reported at a Wolcott home where police had been at the day before for the custody dispute. Police are investigating.
Feb. 18 at 8:39 a.m., two North Country students were referred to court diversion after getting caught smoking marijuana on the school bus.
Feb. 18 at 10:46 a.m., a Johnson woman said her ex-husband and his new wife were harassing her by phone and email. Police looked into it and deemed it not criminal, if not nice.
Feb. 18 at 11:47 a.m., two Laraway students who were being unruly became less so after police gave them a talking to.
Feb. 18 at 4:09 p.m., a Johnson woman asked police to remove a man from the house, saying he was being abusive. The man volunteered to leave to let things calm down.
Feb. 18 at 4:53 p.m., the North Country school officer stayed to keep an eye on the crowds for a girls basketball game. North Country beat Colchester, 57-24.
Feb. 18 at 9:19 p.m., police removed a dead deer from the middle of Clay Hill Road in Johnson.
Feb. 19 at 9:12 a.m., police caught up with a driver of a silver car that had passed three school buses displaying red lights and a stop sign. The driver got a ticket for the infractions.
Feb. 19 at 10:33 a.m., threatening voicemails were reported at Lamoille Union. Police listened to the audio and said it was inappropriate but not criminal, but suggested the person call back if the harassment continued.
Feb. 19 at 11:06 a.m., police obtained a search warrant for a phone at Northern Vermont University that might contain improper images. An investigation continues.
Feb. 19 at 2:50 p.m., a gray Buick went out of control in Johnson village and crashed into a utility pole, taking out a mailbox in the process. The airbag deployed and broke the driver’s nose, but he refused medical treatment.
Feb. 19 at 7:44 p.m., police responded to a crash into a utility pole on Route 100 in Hyde Park, and saw a red Honda Civic off the side of the road, and the driver walking around. The driver, Bryant Griggs, 30, of Eden Mills, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a breath test measured his blood-alcohol level at 0.117 percent, police say.
Feb. 20 at 11:48 a.m., the North Country officer responded to a fracas in the school hallways, involving an 18-year-old who refused to leave. Police arrested the man, Brian Kirsch, 18, of North Troy on suspicion of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and unlawful trespass.
Feb. 20 at 2:58 p.m., a man who allegedly drove through an electronic gate in downtown Johnson and smashed the control panel said he’d pay $500 for the damage. Police are investigating.
Feb. 20 at 3:24 p.m., on Main Street in Johnson, one car crossed the center line and was hit by another, which spun the first car around into a third. No one was injured.
Feb. 20 at 4:59 p.m., another boys basketball game at North Country with the school resource officer in attendance. The boys lost a close one to Mount Mansfield, 57-52.
Feb. 20 at 7:37 p.m., a Wolcott woman told the dispatcher that she was lonely and wanted someone to stay with her. Police declined the entreaty, and suggested the woman had been drinking and was feeling blue.
Feb. 20 at 10:38 p.m., a resident of River Road in Johnson suspected someone was creeping around the house, based on the footprints. Police are investigating.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.