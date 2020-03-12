Total reported incidents, including traffic stops and fingerprints: 167
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets, 5; warnings, 9
Feb. 28 at 2:19 p.m., Hyde Park residents let someone stay over a couple of nights, but the guests wouldn’t leave, so the caller asked for a no-trespass order.
Feb. 28 at 2:37 p.m., a Hyde Park resident received a suspicious phone call from someone threatening him if he didn’t go out and buy some gift cards.
Feb. 29 at 7:11 a.m., a vehicle that went off the road near Route 12 and Lacasse Road in Elmore the night before was still there.
Feb. 29 at 4:18 p.m., police came upon a car on the shoulder of a blind turn on Route 15 between Hyde Park and Johnson, and called a wrecker for the car, which was removed without incident.
Feb. 29 at 7:01 p.m., a Hyde Park woman told police she bought an iPhone through Facebook, but it didn’t work, and discovered the seller blocked her. Police suggested the matter be settled civilly or through the attorney general’s fraud hotline.
Feb. 29 at 9:34 p.m., police arrested Jerry Draper, 72, on suspicion of domestic assault, after responding to a reported dispute at a Hyde Park home.
March 1 at 11:50 a.m., in Johnson, a dispute over a trailer on someone else’s property needed to be taken up in civil court, police said.
March 1 at 12:52 p.m., police assisted with a child custody dispute in Wolcott.
March 1 at 5:09 p.m., a Johnson woman said a man was harassing her on Facebook. Police are investigating.
March 2 at 9:51 a.m., an employee of the Johnson Maplefields found a bag of pills in the store and called police, but later called back to say the rightful owner had been found.
March 2 at 12:20 p.m., police suggested that a Johnson resident who had been scammed in a business transaction involving a wire transfer with someone out of the country report it to the attorney general’s office.
March 2 at 2:27 p.m., no one was injured in a rear-ender on Route 100 in Hyde Park and both cars were able to be driven afterward.
March 2 at 3:53 p.m., a Johnson Jolley employee reported a suspicious man was using the convenience store’s bathroom. The man told police he was homeless and was washing up, and on his way to Eden.
March 2 at 4:19 p.m., after several complaints of illegal drug use at the Hyde Park emergency shelter, police dog Kubo sniffed things out, but didn’t find anything illicit.
March 2 at 7:19 p.m., a Hyde Park couple got into a verbal argument, and agreed to separate for the night.
March 2 at 9:50 p.m., a suspicious individual was reported near Park Street in Johnson, but police didn’t turn anyone up matching the description.
March 3 at 4:51 p.m., police called a wrecker to remove a broken-down car from the side of Route 15 in Wolcott.
March 3 at 5:38 p.m., a man whose car crashed into several trees off the side of North Hyde Park Road told police he’d swerved to miss a dog. He wasn’t injured but the airbags deployed and the car was demolished.
March 4 at 3:57 a.m., a car that ran out of gas on Route 15 in Wolcott got a little petrol from a local.
March 4 at 1:08 p.m., the school resource officer assigned to Lamoille Union investigated a possible assault. No further information was available.
March 4 at 1:41 p.m., the same school officer also looked into a case of possible harassment.
March 5 at 5:02 a.m., two females either at the end of a long night of drinking at NVU-Johnson or getting an early start on the day were issued citations for underage drinking.
March 5 at 8:58 a.m., two Johnson people were separated after a dispute; it did not escalate to something physical.
March 5 at 12:32 p.m., Kubo and his human deputy have a demonstration for Lamoille Union middle school students.
March 5 at 12:38 p.m., police served a temporary restraining order to an Elmore man.
March 5 at 1:05 p.m., police took George Goins, 62, of Morristown into custody on an outstanding arrest warrant. Goins was processed and posted bail.
March 5 at 1:40 p.m., police arrested Tyler Foster, 25, of Hyde Park on an arrest warrant after a deputy spotted Foster walking along Route 15 near the roundabout in Hyde Park. When police drove up and told Foster stop walking away, Foster slipped out of his backpack and ran into the woods. Other officers from other departments responded, including an Orleans County sheriff’s deputy with a dog. According to police, the dog bit Foster on the butt, which caused him to comply.
March 5, from 2:09 to 8:53 p.m., police fingerprinted 115 people for Champlain Elementary School in Burlington. The sheriff’s department is one of the few with a mobile fingerprinting unit.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.