Traffic tickets: 4
Warnings: 2
For the second week in a row, a juvenile was cited by police for marijuana possession and delinquency, stemming from an incident at Lamoille Union High School on Jan. 27.
Feb. 4 at 7:36 a.m., deputies checked on the well-being of a person in Johnson and determined all was well.
Feb. 4 at 9:52 a.m., deputies transported a juvenile from Copley Hospital to a housing facility.
Feb. 5 at 12:54 p.m., police assisted with a fatal vehicle crash in Hardwick, near the corner of Routes 15 and 16.
Feb. 5 at 6:11 p.m., a minor crash was reported near the Hyde Park roundabout, but deputies didn’t any sign of collision.
Feb. 5 at 9:08 p.m., an employee at the Johnson Dollar General asked deputies to issue a no-trespass order against an unwanted visitor and was granted the request.
Feb. 6 at 3:13 p.m., a Hyde Park resident said someone made several purchases without his permission and, after an investigation, deputies arrested Robert Jerald Bishop, 44, of Barton, for false pretenses.
Feb. 7 at 12:18 a.m., a vehicle sideways in the middle of North Hyde Park Road had to be towed away because it had mechanical problems and couldn’t be moved otherwise.
Feb. 7 at 6:55 a.m., someone complained that a car was passing vehicles along Route 100 through North Hyde Park village.
Feb. 7 at 11:42 a.m., a Hyde Park resident said someone stole metal from their property. Police are investigating.
Feb. 7 at 4:29 p.m., a vehicle crashed and rolled over on Route 15 in Johnson.
Feb. 8 at 10:49 a.m., someone from Johnson Elementary School said not to be alarmed by the building alarm; staff was just testing the system.
Feb. 8 at 4:52 p.m., folks engaged in a family fight in Hyde Park agreed to separate for the night.
Feb. 8 at 5:33 p.m., no one was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 15 in front of Lamoille Union High School.
Feb. 8 at 11:30 p.m., in Johnson, deputies investigated a case of property damage stemming from a dispute.
Feb. 9 at 8:49 a.m., a male Lamoille Union student was allegedly sharing indecent photos of a female student with his friends. The school resource officer looked into the situation.
Feb. 9 at 3:25 p.m., a blue Saab was reportedly speeding past Hyde Park Elementary School.
Feb. 9 at 11:25 p.m., a Johnson resident accidentally pressed their Life Alert button, but alerted first responders before they headed out in response.
Feb. 10 at 11:04 a.m., deputies scooped up a dog running along Route 15 in Johnson and returned the loose pooch to its owner.
Feb. 10 at 5:34 p.m., police are investigating the reported theft of a gun in the Johnson area.
Feb. 10 at 8:25 p.m., deputies assisted a Johnson resident having a mental health crisis.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
