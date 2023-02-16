Total reported incidents: 99
Arrests: 8
Traffic stops: 11
Directed patrols: 9
Traffic tickets: 2
Warnings: 10
Special overtime/transport calls: 17
Fingerprints: 225
Feb. 3 at 12:09 a.m., several hours before the kiddos arrived for class, some people were having a tussle in the Hyde Park Elementary School parking lot.
Feb. 3 at 4:48 a.m., no one was injured in a single-car crash near the Clay Hill/Plot Road intersection in Johnson.
Feb. 3 at 8:25 a.m., a fuel pump at The Wolcott Store was malfunctioning.
Feb. 3 at 2:52 p.m., two people were talking animatedly in the freezing cold on Centerville Road in Hyde Park, not fighting, as someone reported.
Feb. 3 at 6:41 p.m., nothing to be alarmed about; the wicked cold just set off a home security system in Johnson.
Feb. 3 at 8:15 p.m., a deputy removed some fallen tree branches from the middle of Barnes Road in Hyde Park.
Feb. 3 at 10:56 p.m., an abandoned vehicle on the side of Route 15 in Wolcott was towed away.
Feb. 4 at 3:08 a.m., deputies responded to a reported drug overdose in Johnson’s Katy Win trailer park. The person survived the overdose, police say.
Feb. 4 at 11:37 a.m., someone opened fire on several speed limit signs and a mailbox on Garfield Road in Hyde Park.
Feb. 4 at 2:22 p.m., deputies over the course of a couple of hours checked on elderly people at four different homes in Hyde Park and Johnson to make sure they were keeping warm inside with the brutal cold outside.
Feb. 4 at 6:24 p.m., deputies checked on a driver who was reported to be drinking and driving and determined the driver was sober.
Feb. 4 at 7:28 p.m., Dale Burnham, 44, of Hyde Park, was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense, after allegedly crashing his car on Route 100C in Johnson. No one was injured in the crash.
Feb. 4 at 8:36 p.m., deputies helped administer CPR to a person in the Katy Win park and emergency medicals services crews took the patient to Copley Hospital.
Feb. 4 at 9:38 p.m., a stranded driver whose car broke down on Route 15 in Hyde Park was given a helpful hand — a deputy helped the man change his flat tire, put air in the spare, which was also flat, and give him a few gallons of gas to get the car going again.
Feb. 4 at 11:06 p.m., Dean L. Allen, 55, of Wolcott, was arrested for first degree aggravated domestic assault and violating conditions of release, following an investigation into a Jan. 31 incident at a Wolcott home.
Feb. 6 at 8:40 a.m., a deputy helped a person properly dispose of some drugs they’d found.
Feb. 6 at 1:55 p.m., a Johnson resident was served a temporary restraining order.
Feb. 6 at 4:13 p.m., Seth Demo, 42, of Hyde Park, was arrested for driving after criminal license suspension, after allegedly blocking traffic in Johnson.
Feb. 7 at 9:24 a.m., police say a two-car crash on Route 15 in Johnson was precipitated by snowmobilers not stopping before crossing the road. No one was injured, whether in a car or on a snowmachine.
Feb. 7 at 10:18 a.m., someone reported damage to their storage unit in North Hyde Park.
Feb. 7 at 12:26 p.m., someone reported having a bag stolen from their vehicle in the grocery store parking lot in Johnson.
Feb. 7 at 1:19 p.m., deputies responded to Jones Road in Wolcott, where Judith Menard, 78, had died, apparently of natural causes, at home.
Feb. 7 at 1:56 p.m., William E. Daniels, 49, of Johnson, was arrested for violating conditions of release, after deputies responded to the Wescom Road mobile home park in Johnson.
Feb. 7 at 2:13 p.m., Troy Quinton, 28, of Greensboro, was arrested on an active warrant, following a traffic stop in Johnson.
Feb. 7 at 2:45 p.m., deputies helped EMS crews get a Johnson person to the hospital.
Feb. 7 at 3:45 p.m., someone complained about a four-wheeler zooming around Center Road in Hyde Park.
Feb. 7 at 6:47 p.m., a drunken person was allegedly damaging property at a home on Elmore Pond Road in Wolcott. Three hours later, deputies went back to the same home to issue a relief from abuse order.
Feb. 7 at 11:17 p.m., Jaiden Govea, 20, of Wolcott, was arrested for domestic assault and violating conditions of release after deputies responded to an incident on Jones Road in Hyde Park.
Feb. 7 at 11:27 p.m., deputies transported a drunk man to prison in St. Johnsbury to detox for the night.
Feb. 8 at 3:45 a.m., a suspicious car was seen parked on the side of Silver Ridge Road in Hyde Park.
Feb. 8 at 7:42 a.m., Logan Ballard, 34, of Woodbury, was arrested for driving after criminal license suspension, following a traffic stop in Wolcott.
Feb. 8 at 3:55 p.m., Jaiden Govea was arrested again for violating conditions of release.
Feb. 9 at 5:23 a.m., deputies are investigating vandalism at the old Hyde Park Village Market property.
Feb. 9 at 12:19 p.m., deputies assisted their colleagues out of Chittenden County by removing some unused drugs from circulation.
Feb. 9 at 3:31 p.m., no one was injured in a two-car crash near the twin bridges on Route 100C in Johnson.
Feb. 9 at 4:57 p.m., a car crashed into a tree on Clay Hill Road in Johnson. No one was injured.
Feb. 9 at 5:18 p.m., another two cars crashed near the twin bridges, and no one was hurt this time, either.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.