Total reported incidents: 102
Arrests: 0
Traffic tickets: 3
Warnings: 7
Feb. 26 at 1:54 a.m., a deputy walked the streets of downtown Johnson, and nothing was amiss in the early hours.
Feb. 26 at 9:37 p.m., police meditated a family dispute in Wolcott where one of the parties ended up staying in a hotel for the evening.
Feb. 27 at 8:57 p.m., no one was injured when a vehicle drove off the side of Foote Brook Road in Johnson and ended in a snowbank. The owner told police he was waiting for AAA to respond.
Feb. 28 at 6:36 p.m., a deputy patrolled Elmore Pond Road, and didn’t spot any vehicle violations.
Feb. 28 at 9:47 p.m., a Johnson resident said his home alarm went off, indicating the rear garage door had been opened. Police checked it out but didn’t see any signs of break-in.
Feb. 28 at 5:39 a.m., deputies assisted Stowe police with a possible drug overdose.
March 1 at 9:19 a.m., a deputy assisted a Hyde Parker check out their home to make sure all was well.
March 1 at 9:52 a.m., a 13-year-old Johnson kid was OK when police checked on them.
March 1 at 11:02 a.m., a cruiser again posted up on Elmore Pond Road where, once again, drivers were obeying the traffic laws.
March 2 at 6:54 a.m., how windy was it in Johnson? Windy enough to blow a Dumpster into the middle of Church Street.
March 2 at 7:42 a.m., how windy was it in North Hyde Park? Windy enough to knock down a tree big enough to block both lanes of Route 100.
March 2 at 9:29 a.m., back on Elmore Pond Road, police watched two vehicles driving well below the posted 35-mph speed limit.
March 2 at 1:04 p.m., a phone or cable line was knocked down on North Hyde Park Road.
March 2 at 4 p.m., a Johnson resident with a suspiciously high $100 electric bill thinks someone is siphoning juice from them.
March 4 at 6:19 a.m., no one was arrested, but police checked on a possible domestic assault in Johnson.
March 4 at 6 p.m., back on Elmore Pond Road, no was one spotted going too fast, too slow, or otherwise breaking any rules.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.