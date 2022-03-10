Arrests: 6
Traffic tickets: 1
Warnings: 9
Tyler Rowden, 38, of Hyde Park was arrested for sexual assault, after a lengthy investigation launched last June at Copley Hospital.
Ayden R. Daley, 20, of Johnson, was arrested for disclosure of sexually explicit images without consent, after a Feb. 2 investigation at Hyde Park Elementary School.
Cherie M. Salls, 44, of Johnson, was arrested for unlawful trespass, following a Feb. 11 incident at the River Valley Store in Johnson.
Nicholas Peters, 28, of Johnson, was arrested for possession and/or cultivation of marijuana, after being discovered allegedly having more than two ounces or three plants, following an investigation started Feb. 16 on Collins Hill in Johnson.
Jesse Whitney, 27, of Johnson, was arrested for furnishing liquor to minors, after an investigation at a home off Route 100C in Johnson.
Feb. 25 at 1:39 a.m., a man called to say he was visiting his female friend at her house in Hyde Park when her ex-boyfriend stopped by, removed the man’s keys from his truck, and threw them into the snow. A deputy successfully helped look for the keys.
Feb. 25 at 1:55 a.m., that same deputy was summoned to another Hyde Park home for a family fight. They all decided they would calm down for the night.
Feb. 25 at 2:10 a.m., the busy deputy next responded to a noise complaint in Johnson, where some people were apparently loudly arguing. But the caller provided limited information as to the origin of the noise, and nothing was discovered.
Feb. 26 at 4:59 a.m., a Hyde Park resident was concerned about an elderly driver out on the roads and asked deputies to check on the driver, who was located in Craftsbury.
Feb. 26 at 8:23 a.m., a North Hyde Park resident was having issues with their neighbors.
Feb. 26 at 1:36 p.m., deputies lent a hand to Morristown police with a two-car crash, as they were tied up on another call.
Feb. 26 at 7:20 p.m., a Hyde Park resident reported seeing suspicious boot prints around her home, coming from the woods.
Feb. 26 at 7:28 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle was reported driving up and down Center Road in Hyde Park but was gone before police got to the area.
Feb. 26 at 8:32 p.m., dispatch received a call saying a man was trying to flag people down on Route 15 in Johnson. A deputy put his taxi driver hat on and gave the man a ride home.
Feb. 27 at 8 a.m., a truck was conveniently well enough off the side of the road in Wolcott that it wasn’t blocking traffic, but inconveniently enough for its owner that it had to be towed out of its snowbank.
Feb. 27 at 3:08 p.m., following a traffic stop on Route 15, police arrested Daniel K. Jones, 52, of Johnson, for possession of cocaine.
Feb. 28 at 7:55 a.m., deputies refereed a landlord-tenant dispute in Johnson.
Feb. 28 at 11:19 p.m., a deputy patrolled Elmore’s roads for three hours.
March 1 at 7:01 a.m., another deputy returned the next morning to patrol Elmore some more.
March 1 at 2:23 p.m., deputies checked Sunset Drive in Morristown for a speeding green truck.
March 1 at 10:24 p.m., police assisted with a car in a ditch on Route 15 in Wolcott.
March 2 at 4:16 a.m., a car left stuck in a ditch off Jones Road in Hyde Park was towed away.
March 2 at 8:25 a.m., no one was injured in a two-car crash on Route 15 in Wolcott.
March 2 at 8:35 a.m., sheriff’s deputies, along with Morristown police, assisted Stowe police in executing a search warrant, tied to a suspected burglary at the Maplefields.
March 2 at 10:55 a.m., a Johnson resident said a computer scammer is using photos of homes to help the ruse.
March 2 at 4:30 p.m., dispatch received a complaint that snow was piling up in front of mailboxes on Depot Street in Hyde Park village.
March 2 at 4:18 p.m., someone reported snowmobiles being ridden on Center Road in Hyde Park.
March 3 at 7:17 a.m., a Rhode Island police department reported a 14-year-old had stolen a truck and was headed to Johnson. Vermont State Police intercepted the vehicle in Jericho and took the young man into custody.
March 3 at 8:40 p.m., a Johnson resident reported receiving inappropriate messages over Facebook from an out-of-state male. Deputies spoke with the male and told him to stop.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.