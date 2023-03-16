Total reported incidents: 184
Arrests: 13
Traffic tickets: 10
Warnings: 24
Agency assists: 12
Directed patrols: 34
Fingerprints: 363
Special overtime calls: 27
Amanda L. Laraway, 39, of Johnson, was arrested for violating conditions of release, following an investigation into an incident on Nov. 19, 2022.
Feb. 24 at 12:07 p.m., a Johnson resident reported an online scam involving Yorkie dogs.
Feb. 24 at 1:25 p.m., deputies helped a person with dementia find their way home.
Feb. 24 at 4:33 p.m., a Hyde Park resident reported having some property stolen. Police are investigating.
Feb. 24 at 5:47 p.m., at a home on Park Street in Johnson, Laraway was arrested again for violating conditions of release as well as committing a hate-motivated crime.
Feb. 25 at 4:06 p.m., Laraway was arrested again for violating conditions of release, this time at a home on Route 15 in Morristown.
Feb. 25 at 5:36 p.m., no one was injured when a vehicle crashed into a road sign on Route 15 in Hyde Park.
Feb. 25 at 10:08 p.m., deputies assisted with a mental health crisis in Hyde Park.
Feb. 26 at 1:43 p.m., at least one person was injured in a two-car crash at the intersection of Route 15 and Foote Brook Road in Johnson.
Feb. 27 at 12:09 a.m., a deputy gave a person whose car was broken down on the side of the road a courtesy ride home.
Feb. 27 at 6:32 a.m., David B. Deyette, 56, of Johnson, was arrested for petit larceny and possession of stolen property, after deputies responded to a dispute at a home on Route 15 in Johnson.
Feb. 27 at 1:18 p.m., a Hyde Park resident reported being threatened by a texter.
Feb. 27 at 6:21 p.m., someone reported drivers were being reckless in the Hyde Park Route15 and 100 roundabout.
Feb. 28 at 7:25 a.m., a deputy stood by while a landlord changed the locks on a Johnson home, in order to keep a previous tenant out.
Feb. 28 at 11:30 a.m., deputy dog Edo helped his buddies at Morristown PD track a person who had fled the scene of a crime on Washington Highway by jumping out of a window and running into the woods.
Feb. 28 at 9:18 p.m., a driver slid off the side of Clay Hill Road in Johnson, and a deputy helped them get back on the road.
March 1 at 9:06 p.m., following a traffic stop, police arrested Ethan McAllister, 29, of Lowell, for cocaine possession.
March 2 at 11:12 a.m., a Johnson landlord asked for help dealing with a tenant in the Katy Win mobile home park.
March 2 at 1:37 p.m., Donovan McSweeney, 19, of Johnson, was arrested on an in-state warrant out of Chittenden County, after police responded to a suspicious event in the Katy Win park.
March 2 at 7:47 p.m., a mother reported her son was being blackmailed via Snapchat.
March 2 at 8:13 p.m., Trevor Adams, 37, of Hyde Park, was arrested for driving under the influence, driving after criminal license suspension and violating conditions of release, following a motor vehicle crash on Garfield Road in Hyde Park. Police say Adams registered a 0.084 percent blood alcohol concentration. The legal limit is 0.080 percent.
March 2 at 8:43 p.m., police responded to a domestic disturbance, reportedly involving at least one intoxicated person, at the Wescom Road trailer park in Johnson.
March 3 at 2:21 a.m., deputies euthanized a deer that had been hit by a car on Elmore Pond Road in Wolcott.
March 3 at 6 p.m., deputies checked for loiterers in Hyde Park, per business owners’ requests.
March 3 at 8:59 p.m., a Johnson resident said his neighbor was being too loud.
March 3 at 10:46 p.m., Larry A. Ransom, 75, of Essex, was arrested for DUI after being pulled over on the Willow Crossing section of Route 15 in Johnson. Police say Ransom registered a 0.081 percent BAC, just over the legal limit.
March 3 at 11:46 p.m., Andrew May, 31, of Johnson, was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash, after a collision with property on Route 100C in Johnson. Vermont State Police later cited May for DUI.
March 4 at 6:25 a.m., Alexander Vetere was also arrested for leaving the scene of a crash, but in Wolcott, on Elmore Pond Road.
March 5 at 1:38 a.m., Edo was dispatched to do some nose patrol for Morristown police.
March 5 at 4:13 p.m., a Johnson resident reported vandalism at their place on Railroad Street.
March 6 at 1:02 a.m., deputies are investigating an alleged assault in North Hyde Park.
March 6 at 5:41 a.m., multiple vehicles in violation of Johnson’s winter parking ban had to be towed away from School Street.
March 6 at 8:32 a.m., two males were reported sleeping in a truck on Cricket Hill Road.
March 6 at 9:20 a.m., deputies fielded another potential online pet racket, this one involving kittens.
March 6 at 11:01 a.m., deputies mediated a family feud in Wolcott.
March 7 at 9:30 a.m., a Johnson resident complained there was an unwelcome vehicle parked on their property.
March 8 at 1:55 a.m., Kelsi L. Sharron, 30, of Hyde Park, was arrested on an in-state warrant after a traffic stop on Main Street in Morrisville. During the stop, and following an investigation, Sharron was also arrested for cocaine possession and heroin possession, both misdemeanor-level.
March 8 at 2:44 a.m., Dee-J Spaulding, 28, of Johnson, was arrested for DUI, after deputies responded to a suspicious event on the Norther Vermont University Johnson campus. Police say Spaulding registered a 0.143 percent BAC.
March 8 at 3:20 p.m., someone reported losing a wallet somewhere on Route 15 between Hardwick and Wolcott.
March 9 at 1:52 p.m., deputies checked on the well-being of a Johnson resident, and didn’t report anything amiss.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
